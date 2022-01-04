The Lady Panthers jumped out early and never looked back.
No. 3 Pittsburg (11-0) hosted Haileyville (2-11) in the first game of 2022 on Tuesday night, with the Lady Panthers bolting out to a 66-14 win.
The Lady Panthers won the opening tip, and made quick work as a shot from Camryn Graham broke the ice. Paege Kinsey then followed that up with a fast break bucket for another push for the Pittsburg offense.
Later, Trinity Wiseman pick pocketed the ball away and drove down the length of the floor for another score. Catyn Graham next scored on a putback, contributing to a 17-0 opening run.
Haileyville’s 10 then pulled up from 15 feet, sinking the arching shot to put her team on the board. Pittsburg would respond, leading to a 23-2 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the two teams traded points to get both teams moving offensively. But continuing their rhythm from the first period, the Lady Panthers went on another scoring run featuring buckets by Kinsey, Wiseman, and Catyn Graham to put Pittsburg ahead 50-4 at the half.
At the start of the third quarter, Catyn Graham was fouled on a made shot, sinking the ensuing bucket. But Haileyville would answer, with shots from Olivia Hauff to cut into the deficit.
However, the Lady Panthers continued to score as well, leading to a 62-9 lead heading into the final period.
As the two teams battled, a steal and score by Jaide Wilks and free throws from Madison Shamasco cut into the deficit once more for the Lady Warriors. But Pittsburg had an answer, and powered out to the win.
Catyn Graham led the way with 18 points, followed by Katie Allen with 12 points, Wiseman and Tori Kilburn with eight points each, and Camryn Graham and Kinsey with seven points each.
Hauff led Haileyville with four points, with Shamasco, Jennifer Garcia, Natalia Silva, Wilks, and Krislynn Williams all contributing for the Lady Warriors.
Next up for the Lady Panthers, Pittsburg will head to Earlsboro to take on the host school in the opening round of the Earlsboro Tournament, while Haileyville will next face off against Indianola on Jan. 14.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
