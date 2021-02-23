The Lady Panthers are one game away.
Pittsburg battled to the finish with Red Oak in the regional finals on Tuesday, with the Lady Panthers taking the 50-42 win to advance to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Area II finals.
Coach Matt Henry was all smiles after the game, and said he was proud of the way Pittsburg handled itself against the Lady Eagles.
"It's exciting. They're a really good team," Henry said. "(We) did a really good job of forcing some turnovers, and...we was able to settle in and go win it at the line and rebounding."
The Lady Panthers wasted no time in putting themselves on the board as Catyn Graham nailed an arcing triple to get the offense rolling. Later, after a technical foul gave Pittsburg possession of the basketball once again, Paege Kinsey swished a three of her own to help push her team out in front of the Lady Eagles 15-9 after the opening quarter.
In addition to its offense, Pittsburg also turned up the heat on the defensive end as well. Diving on the floor for loose balls and batting away passes, the Lady Panthers used the combination of play to take a 25-17 lead at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Lady Panthers continued their hot streak as a Graham triple put an exclamation point on an opening 7-0 run for Pittsburg. That push would see the Lady Panthers out front 35-21 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Kinsey nabbed a pass and broke away for a bucket while being fouled, sending the Lady Panther crowd into a frenzy.
Later in the quarter, the Lady Eagles began to cut into the Pittsburg lead. But the Lady Panthers stayed focused and resilient, and a multiple free throws from Graham helped seal the game and the regional title win.
Graham led the way with 22 points, followed by Kinsey with 14 points, and Trinity Wiseman with eight points.
The Lady Panthers will next play in the Area II finals on Friday at 6 p.m. against Lomega at Stroud. Henry said it won't be an easy task taking on the top team in Class B, but that his Pittsburg team is already itching to get back to work.
"These girls are going to go enjoy it tonight, I'm going to go to work on some film, and we're going to try to come up with the best game plan as possible," Henry said. "(Lomega) has a lot of talent on their team, and it's going to be a fun one to go compete."
Here are the scores and results from around the area for the Class A-B regional tournaments:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
SATURDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G3: Wayne 42, Arkoma 28
G1: Hydro-Eakly 93, Wister 15
AT ALLEN
G4: Allen 43, Stonewall 31
G2: Velma-Alma 49, Quinton 33
MONDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G5: Quinton 37, Wayne 36
G6: Allen 57, Wister 37
TUESDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G7: Allen 43, Quinton 35 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Hydro-Eakly vs. Velma-Alma, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Clayton 50, Hayworth 42
G1: Crowder 54, Wright City 44
AT TUSHKA
G4: Tushka 40, Rock Creek 37
G2: Strother 45, Stuart 33
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Stuart 47, Clayton 31
G6: Tushka 45, Wright City 44
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Stuart 46, Tushka 42 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Crowder 51, Strother 49 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Leflore 62, Cameron 43
G1: Red Oak 82, McCurtain 79 (OT)
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Welch 48, Indianola 42
G2: Pittsburg 46, South Coffeyville 38
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Leflore 53, South Coffeyville 36
G6: McCurtain 42, Welch 19
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Leflore vs. McCurtain, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Pittsburg 50, Red Oak 42 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT CROWDER
G3: Battiest 67, Wilson 33
G1: Kiowa 68, Maysville 19
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Stringtown 52, Midway 40
G2: Whitesboro 49, Moyers 31
MONDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Battiest 43, Moyers 42
G6: Stringtown 38, Maysville 30
TUESDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Stringtown 49, Battiest 39 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Kiowa over Whitesboro (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
