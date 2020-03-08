The path for the Lady Miners is set.
Hartshone learned of its state quarterfinal opponent when the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the brackets for the Class 2A State tournament on Sunday afternoon.
The Lady Miners will first have to travel to Mustang High School, which is the sub-site for the girls' side of Class 2A. The semifinal and championship games will be played in Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
Hartshorne will be matched up against Silo in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The Class 2A state tournament is scheduled for March 12-14.
Here is a complete list of game times, dates, and locations:
CLASS 2A GIRLS
GAME 1 AT MUSTANG
Vanoss vs. Amber-Pocasset, March 12 7 p.m.
GAME 2 AT MUSTANG
Caddo vs. Howe, March 12 8:30 p.m.
GAME 3 AT MUSTANG
Latta vs. Dale, March 12 2 p.m.
GAME 4 AT MUSTANG
Hartshorne vs. Silo, March 12 3:30 p.m.
GAME 5 AT FAIRGROUNDS
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, March 13 4:30 p.m.
GAME 6 AT FAIRGROUNDS
Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, March 13 10:30 a.m.
GAME 7 AT FAIRGROUNDS
Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, March 14 12:15 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.