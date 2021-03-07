The match-ups have been revealed.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the official brackets for the Class 2A State basketball tournament on Sunday, with the Hartshorne Lady Miners finding out their path to a gold ball.
The Lady Miners will set their sights on Silo, as the two teams will face off in the quarterfinals round on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Noble.
This is a rematch of what would have been a quarterfinal game during last year's tournament, but was canceled due to the first cases of COVID-19 in the state of Oklahoma.
The Class 2A State Tournament is scheduled for March. 11-13, with the girls quarterfinals round to be played at Noble, and the semifinals and championship game to be played in Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Here is the complete 2021 Class 2A girls state tournament bracket:
THURSDAY
AT NOBLE
G1: Amber-Pocasset vs. Latta, 2 p.m.
G2: Pocola vs. Howe, 4 p.m.
G3: Hartshorne vs. Silo, 6 p.m.
G4: Dale vs. Hooker, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT FAIRGROUNDS
G5:Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 2 p.m.
G6: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT FAIRGROUNDS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G7, 10 a.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
