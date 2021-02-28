The brackets are set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association released the official brackets for both the Class A and Class B State Basketball Tournaments on Tuesday, with two local teams finding out their paths in Oklahoma City.
In Class A, the Crowder Lady Demons advanced after a 49-44 win to take the Area IV consolation title. They will now take on Vici in the state quarterfinal round with a nightcap game with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
In Class B, the Kiowa Cowgirls won the Area IV title with a 66-52 win. They will next open their state tournament run with a tilt against Leedy at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
All games are scheduled to take place March 2-6 in Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
The OSSAA and the Fairgrounds have announced special COVID-19 health and safety protocols for fans as well, including 25% capacity, online-only ticket sales, mandatory masks be worn at all times, and the arena will be cleared and sanitized after each game.
Here are the complete brackets for Class A-B Girls State Basketball Tournaments:
CLASS A
WEDNESDAY
G1:Seiling vs. Cheyenne, 2 p.m.
G2: Garber vs. Hydro-Eakly, 4 p.m.
G3: Vanoss vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer, 6:30 p.m.
G4: Crowder vs. Vici, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 2 p.m.
G6: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner is named State Champion)
CLASS B
TUESDAY
G1:Webbers Falls vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 9:30 a.m.
G2: Kiowa vs. Leedy, 11:30 a.m.
G3: Lomega vs. Hammon, 2 p.m.
G4: Varnum vs. Forgan, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 6:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 6 p.m. (Winner is named State Champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
