The Lady Buffs opened their season by charging right out of the gate.
Class 5A-No. 11 McAlester faced off against 3A-No. 8 Hugo in the season opener at Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday night, with McAlester taking the dominant 71-38 win.
Hugo won the opening tip, but its possession was short lived as Elizabeth Milligan blocked a pass and fed it to Stevie Stinchcomb to break the ice for McAlester.
The Lady Buffs then turned up their scrappy, in-your-face defense, causing immediate problems for Hugo. The scoring for McAlester continued as well, with a Milligan free throw and triple by Stinchcomb extended the lead.
From there, it was off to the races. The fast-paced intensity by McAlester persisted throughout the quarter, and a three-point swish by Jayda Holiman sent the crowd into a frenzy as the Lady Buffs completed a 19-4 run in the quarter.
In the start of the second quarter, Stinchcomb found Kaydence Beshear underneath the bucket on an inbounds play for a layup, and would then find Jada Ponce on a fast break to get McAlester moving once again.
The Lady Buffs kept their foot to the accelerator on both ends of the floor, and buckets by Milligan and Holiman helped push McAlester to a commanding 38-10 lead at the half.
As the second half got underway, Hugo found an offensive rhythm, nailing four triples in the opening six minutes to trim the lead down to 22 points.
But an arching, swishing triple by Kayla Johnson sent the crowd to its feet and got the Lady Buffs moving offensively once again — leading to a 49-25 McAlester lead after three quarters.
Holiman was fed a pass and made an open layup, then followed that up with a steal and pass to Milligan on a fast break. Hugo responded with another three, but Holiman immediately answered with a triple of her own.
The offensive onslaught continued, as another three from Milligan and a bucket by Ponce midway through the quarter created even more space for McAlester.
The Lady Buffs kept powering forward and never looked back, riding the wave of momentum to the win.
Stinchcomb led the way with 20 points, followed by Holiman with 18 points, and Ponce with 12 points.
McAlester will next face off against Okmulgee on Friday at Bob Brumley Gymnasium, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
