HUGO—All they needed was a spark.
5A East No. 2 McAlester (16-5) battled on the road against Hugo (9-9) on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs using an offensive barrage to power themselves to a 67-43 win.
The game began with both teams trading scores until Elizabeth Milligan put one up and in, followed by Jayda Holiman finding Milligan in transition for two more to help spark a scoring run.
The Lady Buffs outscored Hugo 12-2 to end the quarter and take an 18-10 lead into the second period.
In the second, a free throw by Stevie Stinchcomb and a Jada Ponce cleanup bucket got McAlester moving once again. Mariah Guyer later added two more points, forcing Hugo to take a timeout just two minutes into the quarter.
On the other side of the timeout, Holiman scored five quick points, followed by a steal and score from Stinchcomb to extend the McAlester lead. Holiman later added back-to-back jumpers to help put the Lady Buffs ahead 36-20 at the half.
In the second half, Stinchcomb and Holiman combined for six points to start the third quarter. After a Hugo timeout, McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator with sharp-shooting jumpers and swishing threes — pushing the Lady Buffs out to a substantial 55-34 lead after three.
That push would be more than enough, as McAlester rode the tsunami of momentum on the way to the road win.
Stinchcomb led the way with 30 points, followed by Holiman with 22 points, and Milligan with seven points.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will return home on Friday to wrap up the regular season against Ardmore, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.