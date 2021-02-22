After a season full of setbacks, Jarrod Owen said McAlester is excited to get some momentum after a double-digit win over rival Durant.
McAlester was forced to sit out for periods of time this season due to COVId-19 quarantines and historic winter storms, but ran away from Durant to a 56-30 home win.
The McAlester girls basketball coach said his team worked through the challenges and is working toward the postseason.
"I'm so proud of how hard they work every day and they deserve a lot of credit," Owen said. "Everybody's 0-0 now so we just got to go out there and play our guts out."
McAlester (6-8) jumped to a 16-8 lead through the first quarter and never let off the gas.
Elizabeth Milligan hit two three-pointers on her way to 10 point in the opening quarter of the blowout.
Stevie Stinchcomb kept the momentum rolling in the second with nine points of her own to help the Lady Buffs to a 31-20 halftime lead.
Stinchcomb knocked down two more deep balls in the third and Millgan added one in the third for a 44-27 advantage through three quarters.
Millgan hit two more three-pointers in the final stanza as McAlester outscored Durant 12-2 to close out the win.
Owen said the whole team is finding its groove as the playoffs approach.
"We're shooting it well, we're scoring it better than we have since I've been here," Owen said. "We're trusting each other, we have faith in each other, so the sky's the limit and we're playing well at the right time.
"Our leadership is going to take care of us," he added. "They just want an opportunity to keep going and the sky's the limit."
Owen credited Stinchcomb and Milligan for their production and leadership, adding praise for Cadence Beshear and her work in the paint.
He said senior Cory Alberson has been a selfless leader for McAlester — setting the tone for a selfless team.
"They're out here everyday just trying to get better and we're playing well," Owen said.
