The Lady Buffs weren’t going to be kept away from the hoop.
5A East No. 2 McAlester (14-4) hosted Durant (7-7) in Senior Night action inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs using a big offensive push to roll to a 63-31 win.
The Lady Buffs put themselves on the scoreboard first as Stevie Stinchcomb found Elizabeth Milligan for the quick bucket. Later after Durant tied the game up 5-5 with a three point shot, McAlester rattled off a 6-0 to end the quarter and put itself out front.
In the second quarter, Jayda Holiman used an agile spin move through the lane to get the McAlester offense going once again. That was followed by buckets from Stinchcomb and Mariah Guyer, forcing Durant to call a timeout.
On the other side, the Lady Buffs stayed hot on the offensive side of the floor.
Jalen Spears was fed the ball off a steal for two, and later added another up and in. The Lady Lions answered, but the Lady Buffs hit right back with shots from Guyer and Stinchcomb to take a 30-12 lead at the half.
After the locker room visit, McAlester used a free throw from Milligan and a triple from Stinchcomb to jumpstart the offense once again. That was followed by another steal and score, as the Lady Buffs continued to press on the accelerator.
Durant looked to chip away at the deficit, but the Lady Buffs had an answer for every shot on the other end — leading to a 47-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The momentum McAlester had acquired couldn’t be quelled, and the Lady Buffs rocketed out to the win.
Stinchcomb led the way with 26 points, followed by Holiman with 11 points, and Guyer with eight points.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs are scheduled to take on Tulsa McLain on Monday, with tipoff set for 6 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
