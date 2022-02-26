Defense led to offense as the Lady Buffs hit triple digits in a dominant win to start the postseason.
5A East No. 2 McAlester converted seven steals into layups and held Tulsa Nathan Hale scoreless in the first quarter on the way to a 100-11 win Saturday in the 5A girls basketball regional tournament at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
“Any time you can score 100 points is cool deal,” McAlester girls basketball coach Jarrod Owen said. “I thought our role players and our JV players came in and played well and they were still able to execute. You could tell they do it every day in practice and work hard every day in practice.”
McAlester (17-5) advanced to play in the regional championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bob Brumley Gymnasium against Collinsville, which took a 58-38 win Saturday against Coweta.
Owen said he was proud of the way McAlester’s starters seemed focused Saturday despite not playing since a 67-43 win at Hugo nearly two weeks ago.
“They were focused and sharp,” Owen said. “It’s been a few weeks since we’ve gotten to play so we just have to stay focused and go play on Tuesday.”
The Lady Buffs started on a roll with a steal leading to a bucket in the paint for Kaydence Beshears that opened the flood gates.
Elizabeth Milligan and Stevie Stinchcomb each got steals that led to layups before Milligan got two more buckets in transition for a double-digit lead in the opening moments of the game.
Milligan led McAlester with 33 points and seven steals, while Stinchcomb added 20 points and nine steals in the runaway victory.
Stinchcomb took another steal for a layup, then Jada Ponce stripped a ball away and passed it up court to Mariah guyer for a transition layup.
McAlester continued picking pockets and getting buckets on the way to a 33-0 advantage through the first quarter.
“We came out here and took care of business and did what we’re supposed to do,” Owen said.
Beshears and Ponce opened the second quarter with layups before Jayla Moreland finally got Hale on the board in the opening minute with fans cheering on both sides.
But that was Hale’s lone bucket in the first half.
McAlester converted five more steals into transition buckets and Milligan added a 3-pointer on the wing on the way to a 66-2 halftime advantage.
A running clock in the second half moved the game along as McAlester continued its defensive clinic despite not running a press. Hale’s Kaydence Taylor added a mid-range jumper and Alyia Manus banked in a deep ball as fans on both sides cheered again.
But McAlester ensured the dominant lead was never in question.
Milligan added two wing threes, Guyer put back two misses, and Stinchcomb kept Hale from advancing much further than the 3-point line on defense.
McAlester took an 89-7 lead into the fourth quarter, where the starters were pulled for the night early in the period.
Kayla Johnson put back a miss to get McAlester to the century mark int he final moments of the game.
Guyer finished with 12 points, Ponce had 10 points, Beshears had eight points, and Jalen Spears added five points.
Johnson had four points, Kynli Jones and Amery Perron each had a 3-pointer, and Avrey Alberson added a bucket.
