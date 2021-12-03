When the Lady Buffs hit the gas, they never tapped the breaks.
No. 11 McAlester (2-0) hosted Oklmulgee (0-2) in Friday night roundball action at Bob Brumley Gymnasium, with the Lady Buffs charging out to a 86-23 win.
The Lady Buffs broke the ice as Mariah Guyer found Stevie Stinchcomb, who then found Elizabeth Milligan to complete the opening fast-break bucket.
Next, Jayda Holiman would pickpocket the basketball away, finding Stinchcomb for the score.
The scoring continued for the Lady Buffs, opening up with an 11-0 run before Okmulgee gathered a bucket of its own.
But Stinchcomb and Milligan both answered with a pair of triples to start yet another scoring run in the quarter — leading to a 26-4 lead after the opening period.
In the second quarter, Avery Alberson got things going once again with a three of her own. Guyer added a fouled made shot and sank the subsequent free throw to push the Lady Buffs’ lead even further.
The fast-paced scoring and stifling defense continued for the Lady Buffs, leading to them exploding out for a 55-10 lead at the half.
The McAlester intensity didn’t slow down in the second half, as Milligan drove through traffic for a bucket. That was followed by a free throw for Jada Ponce, kicking off another scoring run for the Lady Buffs.
Holiman drove through the lane, laying the ball off the glass, and Ponce added a banking shot of her own to extend the McAlester lead.
Stinchcomb next swished an arching triple, and Milligan added in a steal and score. Later, Jalen Spears and Kayla Johnson both broke away for fast-break scores on the way to a 71-20 lead after three quarters.
The momentum continued for the Lady Buffs, as they kept the accelerator to the floor on their way to the win.
Milligan led the way with 22 points, followed by Stinchcomb with 16, Johnson with nine, Holiman with eight, and Guyer with seven points.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll host Broken Bow on Tuesday inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
