HUGO — The Lady Buffs were ready from the jump.
McAlester opened its season on the road at Hugo Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs took a 69-54 win.
The Lady Buffs jumped out front early, prompting a Hugo timeout with 5:51 left in the opening period. On the other side, McAlester rattled off an 8-0 run behind points from Jayda Holiman and Kayla Johnson to take a 14-3 lead and force another timeout.
Hugo responded with a 9-0 run before that was broken up by foul shots from Avery Alberson and a triple from Katie Allen to lead 19-14 after the first quarters.
Holiman and Allen hit a pair of threes at the start of the second quarter to extend the lead, with Bailey Marshall and Johnson adding a pair of buckets.
Hugo next rattled off an 8-0 run to trim the deficit down to two points, but McAlester used shots from Holiman and Jada Ponce to take a 37-30 lead at the half.
Holiman and Allen combined for a quick five points to start the second half, but Hugo answered with four points to stay in the hunt.
Holiman and Allen followed with free throws, with Holiman throwing in a triple for good measure. Hugo answered with an 8-2 run to make it a 50-42 McAlester lead after three quarters.
The teams traded free throws to start the fourth, with Holiman finding Ponce under the basket for the first field goal of the period. Hugo nailed a triple in response, with Holiman answering with one of her own as McAlester called timeout with 5:21 remaining.
Hugo snagged a bucket on the other side, but Allen sank a three to keep pace for the Lady Buffs. Ti’Heiress Davis sank a shot under the basket, with Hugo hitting a three in response.
Allen added in a swishing three from the left side, with Holiman later sinking two more free throws and Davis hitting a jumper as McAlester powered its way to the win.
Holiman led the way with 32 points, followed by Allen with 19, and Ponce with six points.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll open the season at home on Dec. 6 as McAlester hosts Broken Bow.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
