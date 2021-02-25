The Lady Buffs couldn't be stopped.
McAlester traveled to Sapulpa to face off with Tulsa Memorial in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A East regional tournament, where the Lady Buffs ran away with the win 60-35 to advance to the regional finals.
It didn’t take long for McAlester to put themselves on the board as Stevie Stinchcomb and Elizabeth Milligan sent back-to-back buckets through the next. Milligan followed that up with a triple from the left wing, and the Lady Buffs pushed themselves to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter.
In the second, Mariah Guyer got the offense going once again, with a breakaway score followed by a fouled bucket and completion of the three-point play. That tenacity, combined with air-tight defense, set the Lady Buffs on a 9-0 run to start the period — and an eventual 31-18 lead at the half.
In the second half, Stinchcomb broke the ice with a driving shot, followed by a bucket from Milligan in transition. Memorial would answer with a few buckets of their own, but McAlester stayed unrelenting in continuing their aggressive attack on both ends of the floor.
After taking a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter, the Lady Buffs stayed in top gear. Diving onto the floor for loose basketballs and getting a hand in every passing lane, McAlester continued to cause problems for the Lady Chargers. The momentum became a tidal wave for the Lady Buffs, who surfed their way to the win.
Stinchcomb led the way with a career-high 31 points for the Lady Buffs, followed by Guyer with 12 points, and Milligan with 11 points.
McAlester will advance to the regional tournament finals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Sapulpa. In getting a first-round win, the Lady Buffs will automatically advance into next week’s area tournament.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.