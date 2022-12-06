In the last home opener at Bob Brumley Gymnasium, the Lady Buffs put on a show.
McAlester hosted Broken Bow in the first game at home on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs blasted out for a 61-32 win.
Ti’Heiress Davis got things started for the Lady Buffs, with Katie Allen later adding a triple to five McAlester an early lead.
Broken Bow answered with a bucket, but McAlester rattled off a 10-0 run to end the quarter and take a 17-6 lead.
Jayda Holiman nailed a fadeaway baseline floater to start the second quarter, and Jada Ponce fed Allen the next time down to get scoring going once again.
Holiman nabbed up a steal and score, followed by Allen with back-to-back triples. Davis added a three of her own as McAlester continued its scoring bonanza, and Holiman ended the quarter with a eurostep reverse layup to put McAlester ahead 34-14 at the locker room break.
Allen opened up the second half with a swishing three, but Broken Bow answered with a bucket on the other end.
That set off a back-and-forth scoring quarter, with the Lady Buffs leading 46-24 heading into the final period.
The Lady Buffs kept the accelerator to the floor for the remainder of the game on the way to the dominant win.
Holiman led the way with 25 points, followed by Allen with 17 points, and Davis with 11 points.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will battle against the competition at the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament starting Thursday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
