JENKS — Elizabeth Milligan stepped up to the line and sent McAlester to its first state tournament in a decade.
The senior drilled two free throws in the final seconds and the Lady Buffs held on defensively for a 32-31 win Thursday against Grove in Jenks in the Class 5A area championship.
Milligan said she took some deep breaths to shake off nerves before the shots at the charity stripe — and she's excited to help McAlester back to the state tournament for the first time since 2012.
“I’m so excited, I’ve been wanting to do this since freshman year,” Milligan said. “I just hope that we can win state now.”
McAlester (19-5) will open the Class 5A state tournament on Thursday, marking the team’s first appearance in the tournament since reaching the semifinals in 2012.
Coach Jarrod Owen said he’s proud of the team for putting in work to make program history.
“It’s huge for these kids,” Owen said. “They’ve earned it they’ve worked hard all year long and we’re very proud of them,” Owen said.
Grove (20-5) looked like it would come out on top of a back-and-forth matchup after Annsleigh Morris scored off an offensive rebound.
But McAlester’s Jayda Holiman got a bucket in the paint to pull within one in the final 15 seconds, then the Lady Buffs forced a turnover to set up Milligan’s final free throws.
“We didn’t get our heads down, we just plugged away, we picked up the pressure and were able to get back in the game,” Owen said.
“That shows the resiliency of the girls,” he added.
McAlester struck first with Milligan finding Mariah Guyer under the basket.
Jayda Holiman then converted a steal into a transition layup to force a Grove timeout with 6:30 left in the opening quarter.
Annsleigh Morris got Grove on the board with a bucket in the paint and later added a free throw.
Anna Bacon gave Grove its first advantage with a close shot, but Stinchcomb found Guyer for a transition layup to reclaim the lead.
Both teams clamped down on defense through the rest of the quarter until Milligan drilled a wide open corner three in the final seconds for a 9-7 advantage through the first.
Grove’s Emily Blair tied up the score again early in the second before the game turned again to a defensive matchup.
Both teams again stepped up intensity as three players dove for a loose ball midway through the second.
Grove got a bucket in the paint, but Stinchcomb answered on the next trip down the floor.
Morris netted two at the charity stripe before Stinchcomb found Milligan for a 3-pointer on the wing to take a 14-13 lead in the final few minutes of the half.
Milligan hit another deep ball in the corner to seemingly take momentum, but Grove’s Megan Gibbs made a layup through contact and converted the and-one free throw to pull back within one.
Grove forced a turnover in the final 10 seconds and set up Bacon for an off-balanced 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 19-17 lead into halftime.
McAlester finished the first half shooting 7-of-22 from the field and 3-of-8 from deep, while Grove went 6-of-24 on field goals and 1-of-4 on 3-pointers.
“We came out and the pressure got to us some with some young guys that have never been in this situation and Grove has been there a lot,” Owen said.
Morris took over the start the second half. She made a layup, then connected through through contact and converted the and-one free before taking on two more free throws to extend the lead midway through the third.
But McAlester’s Madigan Griffith got a wide open bucket in the lane and Milligan later drilled a corner three to pull within three.
McAlester upped intensity on defense to force a steal and gain some momentum, then Stinchcomb hit a deep three from the wing to tie it with one minute left in the third.
The Lady Buffs kept the energy up in the fourth to force a steal and Stinchcomb made a free throw to reclaim the lead.
Stinchcomb later put back a miss before Grove strung together four free throws on the way to a one-point lead early in the final stanza before the final stretch.
Adrian O'Hanlon III
