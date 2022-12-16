It came down to the wire.
McAlester hosted Bishop Kelley at Bob Brumley Gymnasium for the final game in 2022 on Friday, where the Lady Buffs fell 56-53.
Jayda Holiman and Ti’Heiress Davis got McAlester going early with back-to-back buckets to open the game, followed by another four points from Holiman on the way to a 8-0 lead.
McAlester kept on the accelerator, but the Comets rattled off a 6-0 run to end the opening period to trim the Lady Buffs’ lead to 14-11 heading into the next quarter.
Jada Ponce and Katie Allen hit consecutive shots for McAlester at the start of the second, followed by another from Davis. But the Comets rallied and hit a big triple to tie the game at 20-20 and force a McAlester timeout with 5:23 left in the half.
On the other side, Allen drained a three and Avery Alberson rattled off four quick points to push McAlester back out front. Allen later hit another triple, followed by a bucket from Bailey Marshall on the way to a 32-26 McAlester lead at the break.
Kelley nabbed three quick points to start the half, but McAlester responded with points from Kynli Jones and Holiman to stay out in front. The Comets answered with a run that tied up the game midway through the third, but points from Holiman and Davis pushed the Lady Buffs back into the lead.
The back-and-forth continued, with both teams fighting to get out front. But it’d be the Lady Buffs taking a 46-40 lead into the game’s final period.
The Comets struck with an 11-0 run to start the fourth to take a 52-48 lead midway through the period. But the Lady Buffs answered with buckets from Holiman and Ponce to tie it back up with two minutes remaining.
The two teams fought to the final horn, but it’d be Kelley using late free throws to take the win.
Holiman led the way for McAlester with 22 points, followed by Allen with 11 points, and Davis and Alberson with five each.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will return to action on Jan. 3 as they hit the road to battle Shawnee.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
