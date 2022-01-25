It was a fight to the finish.
5A East No. 2 McAlester hosted rival 4A-No. 7 Ada in Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs falling 61-53.
Coach Jarrod Owen said there were some little mistakes that were made along the way during the game, but that doesn't define the Lady Buffs as a whole.
“We did a lot of good things,” Owen said. “We’re still a really good basketball team…practice is where you fix those things.
Ada struck first, but the Lady Buffs quickly answered with a three from Jayda Holiman and a bucket from Elizabeth Milligan to take the lead.
The lead didn’t last long as the two teams battled back and forth. Later, Holiman, Milligan, and Jalen Spears to put McAlester out front 17-11 at the end of the period.
At the start of the second, Mariah Guyer nabbed the ball away from the Lady Cougars and found Milligan on the other end for the score. That was followed by a bucket from Stevie Stinchcomb, igniting the McAlester offense.
But as the Lady Buffs looked to pull away, Ada cam rumbling back. Using a 6-0 run, the Lady Cougars cut into the McAlester lead. That was broken by a steal and score by Milligan, and Holiman later added two more on a backdoor reverse layup to put McAlster ahead 32-25 at the half.
In the third quarter, Stinchcomb rattled off five quick points for the Lady Buffs, followed by a pair of free throws from Holiman. Ada then found the hot hand from outside the perimeter, nailing back-to-back triples to cut the McAlester lead down to single digits.
The Lady Buffs persisted, collecting points from Stinchcomb and Milligan. Kynli Jones later sank a contested bucket that put Brumley on its feet, leading to a 45-39 McAlester lead heading into the final quarter.
After a three from McAlester to open the lead, the Lady Cougars responded with a small scoring run that trimmed the lead down to two points. Ada next hit a three, putting itself ahead with just under five minutes to play.
The Lady Buffs weren’t done yet, turning up the dial defensively to force an Ada turnover and leading to a drive by Holiman that trimmed the lead to four with less than one minute remaining.
McAlester would be forced to foul, putting the Lady Cougars on the line where they made their foul shots to take the win.
Holiman led McAlester with 17 points, followed by Milligan and Stinchcomb with 15 points each.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they'll hit the road to face off against Broken Bow on Friday with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. And with playoffs looming just weeks away, Owen said there's still so much more room for this team to grow.
“I don’t think this team’s reached its full potential,” he said.
