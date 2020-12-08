The Lady Buffs never stopped fighting.
No. 16 McAlester (0-2) faced off with Broken Bow (2-1) in their first game of the season at home, where the visitors used a late surge to take a 49-38 win.
The game began with Broken Bow winning the opening tip, but the Lady Buffs were quick to take possession after tying up the ball and rewarding McAlester with possession.
Elizabeth Milligan got things started with a quick bucket, but it would be answered by Broken Bow. Not to be outdone, Milligan rattled off five more points to give McAlester an early 7-2 lead and force a Broken Bow timeout.
On the other side, Broken Bow earned five quick points itself to tie up the game. But back-to-back buckets by Stevie Stinchcomb and Mariah Guyer put the Lady Buffs back out front with an 11-8 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Broken Bow closed the gap with four opening points, forcing a timeout from McAlester.
Afterwards, Milligan found Kaydena Beshears down low, who turned and scored as she was fouled. She made the following free shot to tie up the game at 14-14.
Broken Bow would answer with an old-fashioned three point play of its own, but that only served to energize the McAlester defense. The Lady Buffs started causing disruptions in Broken Bow’s offensive rhythm, leading to stolen basketballs and four transition points to put McAlester back in an 18-17 lead at the half.
Both teams opened up the second half by trading buckets up and down the floor. But a triple from Broken Bow created a little separation as it took a 24-20 lead.
That’s when Stinchcomb pickpocketed the opposition, and took it down to the other end for the score. She later followed that up with a pair of free throws, and an arching triple by Milligan brought the Lady Buffs back within a point late into the third quarter.
Broken Bow sank a few more buckets to try to pull away, but McAlester started to find its way through the lane and made multiple trips to the foul line to trail 33-31 after three quarters.
In the final period of play, McAlester kept their opponents from creating too much separation. Every time Broken Bow started a scoring run, the Lady Buffs answered with runs of their own.
But halfway through the quarter, Broken Bow found a way to give its offense some momentum, and rode the surge to take the win.
Milligan led the way with 14 points, followed by Stinchcomb with 12, and Beshears with seven.
The Lady Buffs will next take to the road as they face the competition at the Tahlequah Tournament.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
