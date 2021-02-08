The Lady Buffs never backed down.
McAlester took to the floor Monday to face off against Fort Gibson, where the Lady Buffs fell 55-34 after a game-long battle.
Both teams began the game with a heavy emphasis on defense, with Fort Gibson taking a 15-3 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Buffs began attacking the basket, with Stevie Stinchcomb and Elizabeth Milligan combing for 10 points to get the McAlester offense rolling. But a triple at the buzzer helped put the Lady Tigers ahead 26-12 at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Tigers nailed a couple quick threes to open the quarter. But Mariah Guyer drove through the lane and strong-armed up and answer for the Lady Buffs. She later added an arcing triple for good measure.
Later in the final period, McAlester continued to battle and notched another two triples, this time from Stinchcomb and Milligan. The Lady Buffs also continued to apply pressure defensively, forcing multiple turnovers from the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Buffs fought to the final whistle, but Ft. Gibson was able to answer the second-half barrage from McAlester to take the win.
Stinchcomb led the way for McAlester with 12 points, followed by Milligan with 11 points, and Guyer with nine points.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they will take back to the floor in Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday night to face off against Hugo.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.