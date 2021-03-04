TAHLEQUAH — Coweta pulled away with a third quarter run and put a finish to McAlester’s season Thursday in a Class 5A East area tournament game at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Allyson Mercer and Linda Brice combined for 32 points, including the final seven points of the third to cap an 11-1 run and lifted the Lady Tigers to a 52-34 win.
The Lady Buffaloes, who closed their season with a 7-10 overall record, received a game-high 21 points from guard Stevie Stinchcomb.
McAlester was within five points twice in the third before Coweta’s game-deciding run. Stinchcomb knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 29-24 to start the second half, and Mariah Guyer made it 31-26 on a basket at the 5:26 mark before Coweta went on its surge.
Coweta (13-9) advances to Saturday’s consolation championship game where it will take on El Reno, who suffered a 73-59 loss to Tahlequah in Thursday’s opener. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season ranked ninth in 5A.
The Lady Tigers, paced by Mercer’s 18 points, overcame a slow start and finished the opening quarter on a 14-2 run to go up 17-6 and led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter following a jumper by Amanda Geneva that extended their lead to 25-8.
But Stinchcomb got the Lady Buffaloes back into the contest. She scored eight of McAlester’s next 13 points and sparked a 10-2 run to close the half and got the Lady Buffaloes to within 29-21. Stinchcomb buried a three to start the spurt, added three free throws, and ended the half with a basket.
Coweta was never threatened over the final eight minutes and took an 18-point advantage after an inside score from Brice, who followed Mercer with 14 points.
Stinchcomb had two of McAlester’s three 3-pointers and scored all 21 of her points after the first quarter. She had 10 of her points during the second quarter and added seven more in the fourth.
Emma Harrison finished with four points for the Lady Buffaloes. Jada Ponce followed with three, and Mariah Guyer, Elizabeth Milligan and Kaydence Beshear each closed with two.
