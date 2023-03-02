CATOOSA — A stormy night ended the season for the defending state champions.
Fifth-ranked Pryor got going early as 5A East No. 8 McAlester fell in a 43-18 los Thursday in the area consolation bracket at Catoosa.
Pryor (16-10) advanced to play Tahlequah in the area consolation final. McAlester finished the season with a 15-11 overall record.
Pryor started the game on an eight-point run with a bucket in the paint, a layup through contact plus the and-one free throw, then a deep ball before McAlester took a timeout in the opening minutes.
But the Lady Buffs regained composure with Jada Ponce hitting a mid-range jumper, then Bailey Marshall getting a layup to cut the deficit in half.
Pryor answered with a couple free throws and a left-wing three to take a 13-4 advantage through the first quarter.
Camree Hawkes got a baseline jumper and added a couple free throws to lift Pryor to an 8-1 run to open the second quarter that forced a McAlester timeout with less than four minutes left in the half.
Katie Allen nailed two free throws for McAlester, which stepped up intensity on the defensive end of the court to force some turnovers.
But Pryor answered with a mid-range jumper and converted a steal to a layup on the way to a 27-7 halftime advantage.
Pryor finished the first half shooting 8-for-12 from the floor and made both of its three-point attempts.
McAlester went 2-for-11 on field goals and 0-for-5 from deep before the break.
McAlester’s T’Heiress Davis answered a Pryor deep ball to open the second half with a three of her own, then blocked a shot at the other end and added a free throw.
Pryor got another bucket in the lane and a free throw before Marshall answered with two shots at the charity stripe.
Davis — who led the Lady Buffs with six points on the night — then snagged a rebound and took it the entire length of the floor for a layup to get the McAlester sideline and fans in a roar.
But Pryor answered with two consecutive buckets in the lane and a free throw on the way to a 38-15 lead heading into the final stanza.
The Lady Tigers opened the fourth quarter with two free throws before Ponce answered with a three from the top of the key.
Pryor pulled its starters with just less than two minutes left to play and McAlester followed.
Ponce finished with five points and five rebounds, Marshall added four points, Allen chipped in two, and Jalen Spears finished with one point and four rebounds.
McAlester finished shooting 5-for-21 from the field and 2-for-11 from beyond the arc, while Pryor shot nearly 50% on field goals and went 3-for-9 from deep.
