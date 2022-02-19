The Lady Panthers are one game away.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional playoffs wrapped up most tournaments on Saturday, with multiple area teams taking to the court.
Class B-No. 3 Pittsburg hit the floor on the road at Moss against Leflore, where the Lady Panthers used their high-powered offensive attack to burst out to the 64-29 regional championship victory.
The Lady Panthers will now automatically advance to the area tournament finals, where a win would send them to the Class B State tournament in Oklahoma City March 1-5.
Pittsburg got to work immediately, rattling off an 8-2 run behind back-to-back Catyn Graham triples in the game’s opening two minutes. Camryn Graham next added a bucket of her own, bookended by a pair of shots for LeFlore.
That’s when Katie Allen and Catyn Graham rattled off another two triples, leading to a 20-13 Lady Panther lead after the opening period.
At the start of the second quarter, Trinity Wiseman drilled a triple of her own, and Tori Kilburn added back-to-back drives to extend the Pittsburg lead. Camryn Graham swished another three-point shot, with Wiseman nailing another on the way to a 38-17 lead at the half.
The two teams spent a majority of the third quarter trading scores, but Pittsburg would burst out on a 7-3 to end the period and extend the sizable lead to 51-25.
The mountain of points would prove insurmountable as the Lady Panthers powered their way to the win.
Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall led the way with 16 points each, followed by Allen with 10 points, and Wiseman and Kilburn with eight points each.
The Lady Panthers will now play in the area tournament finals at Wilburton on Friday at 6:30 p.m., where they’ll play the winner between McCurtain and Whitesboro for a trip to the state tournament.
Here are the results for Class A-B regional tournaments for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
FRIDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian 67, Dewar 38
G1: Stuart 52, Ripley 32
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Regent Prep 43, Drumright 23
G2: Okarche 76, Wellston 27
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Summit Christian 60, Wellston 44
G6: Regent Prep vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Summit Christian vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Stuart vs. Okarche, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
FRIDAY
AT DEPEW
G3: Quapaw 47, Cave Springs 39
G1: Depew 55, Foyil 28
AT KONAWA
G4: Canadian 65, Gore 42
G2: Vanoss 80, Keota 23
SATURDAY
AT KONAWA
G5: Quapaw 63, Keota 58
G6: Foyil 36, Canadian 23
MONDAY
AT KONAWA
G7: Quapaw vs. Foyil, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Depew vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT ALLEN
G3: Allen 33, Stonewall 27
G1: Crowder 42, Velma-Alma 23
AT BYNG
G4: Tushka 55, Clayton 29
G2: Caddo 54, Rock Creek 33
FRIDAY
AT BYNG
G5: Allen 36, Rock Creek 34
G6: Velma-Alma 46, Tushka 36
SATURDAY
AT BYNG
G7: Allen 36, Velma-Alma 26 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Caddo 64, Crowder 58 (OT) (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT RED OAK
G3: Porter 40, Gans 28
G1: Webbers Falls 46, Red Oak 26
AT QUINTON
G4: Quinton 47, Rattan 31
G2: Strother 55, Wright City 37
FRIDAY
AT QUINTON
G5: Wright City 41, Porter 39
G6: Red Oak 40, Quinton 28
SATURDAY
AT QUINTON
G7: Red Oak 54, Wright City 45 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Webbers Falls vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT PITTSBURG
G3: Smithville 58, Wapanucka 32
G1: Pittsburg 66, Tupelo 24
AT MOSS
G4: Buffalo Valley 72, Mill Creek 39
G2: Leflore 54, Caney 45
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Caney 45, Smithville 29
G6: Buffalo Valley 57, Tupelo 30
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Buffalo Valley 72, Caney 41 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Pittsburg 64, LeFlore 29 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
