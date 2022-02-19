Tori Kilburn Pittsburg regionals

Pittsburg's Tori Kilburn drives to the bucket for a score during the Lady Panthers' regional tournament title win on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers are one game away.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional playoffs wrapped up most tournaments on Saturday, with multiple area teams taking to the court.

Class B-No. 3 Pittsburg hit the floor on the road at Moss against Leflore, where the Lady Panthers used their high-powered offensive attack to burst out to the 64-29 regional championship victory.

The Lady Panthers will now automatically advance to the area tournament finals, where a win would send them to the Class B State tournament in Oklahoma City March 1-5.

Pittsburg got to work immediately, rattling off an 8-2 run behind back-to-back Catyn Graham triples in the game’s opening two minutes. Camryn Graham next added a bucket of her own, bookended by a pair of shots for LeFlore.

That’s when Katie Allen and Catyn Graham rattled off another two triples, leading to a 20-13 Lady Panther lead after the opening period.

At the start of the second quarter, Trinity Wiseman drilled a triple of her own, and Tori Kilburn added back-to-back drives to extend the Pittsburg lead. Camryn Graham swished another three-point shot, with Wiseman nailing another on the way to a 38-17 lead at the half.

The two teams spent a majority of the third quarter trading scores, but Pittsburg would burst out on a 7-3 to end the period and extend the sizable lead to 51-25.

The mountain of points would prove insurmountable as the Lady Panthers powered their way to the win.

Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall led the way with 16 points each, followed by Allen with 10 points, and Wiseman and Kilburn with eight points each.

The Lady Panthers will now play in the area tournament finals at Wilburton on Friday at 6:30 p.m., where they’ll play the winner between McCurtain and Whitesboro for a trip to the state tournament.

Here are the results for Class A-B regional tournaments for local girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

REGIONAL A-B

FRIDAY

AT RIPLEY

G3: Summit Christian 67, Dewar 38

G1: Stuart 52, Ripley 32

AT REGENT PREP

G4: Regent Prep 43, Drumright 23

G2: Okarche 76, Wellston 27

SATURDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G5: Summit Christian 60, Wellston 44

G6: Regent Prep vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G7: Summit Christian vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Stuart vs. Okarche, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

FRIDAY

AT DEPEW

G3: Quapaw 47, Cave Springs 39

G1: Depew 55, Foyil 28

AT KONAWA

G4: Canadian 65, Gore 42

G2: Vanoss 80, Keota 23

SATURDAY

AT KONAWA

G5: Quapaw 63, Keota 58

G6: Foyil 36, Canadian 23

MONDAY

AT KONAWA

G7: Quapaw vs. Foyil, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Depew vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT ALLEN

G3: Allen 33, Stonewall 27

G1: Crowder 42, Velma-Alma 23

AT BYNG

G4: Tushka 55, Clayton 29

G2: Caddo 54, Rock Creek 33

FRIDAY

AT BYNG

G5: Allen 36, Rock Creek 34

G6: Velma-Alma 46, Tushka 36

SATURDAY

AT BYNG

G7: Allen 36, Velma-Alma 26 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Caddo 64, Crowder 58 (OT) (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT RED OAK

G3: Porter 40, Gans 28

G1: Webbers Falls 46, Red Oak 26

AT QUINTON

G4: Quinton 47, Rattan 31

G2: Strother 55, Wright City 37

FRIDAY

AT QUINTON

G5: Wright City 41, Porter 39

G6: Red Oak 40, Quinton 28

SATURDAY

AT QUINTON

G7: Red Oak 54, Wright City 45 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Webbers Falls vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT PITTSBURG

G3: Smithville 58, Wapanucka 32

G1: Pittsburg 66, Tupelo 24

AT MOSS

G4: Buffalo Valley 72, Mill Creek 39

G2: Leflore 54, Caney 45

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Caney 45, Smithville 29

G6: Buffalo Valley 57, Tupelo 30

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Buffalo Valley 72, Caney 41 (Winner advances to area)

G8: Pittsburg 64, LeFlore 29 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

