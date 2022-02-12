The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B playoffs continued on Saturday, with multiple teams facing off in their respective district title games.
One such team was Buffalo Valley facing LeFlore, with the Lady Buffs falling 34-27.
After a defensive start to the game, the teams found themselves locked up at 5-5 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, LeFlore rattled off a 7-3 run to jump out to a sizable lead. But the Lady Buffs answered by igniting from beyond the arc, with Kelsey Cauthron nailing four threes in the quarter to take a 17-12 lead at the half.
LeFlore hit another scoring run to start the second half, forcing Buffalo Valley to call a timeout midway through the quarter. Cauthron would then be fed off a fast break, resulting in two more points for the Lady Buffs.
But LeFlore found a scoring rhythm once again, leading to a 26-21 lead after three quarters.
Defensive efforts once again took over to start the final period, with neither team scoring for the first three minutes until that streak was broken by a bucket for LeFlore, followed by an answer from Cauthron for the Lady Buffs.
Although the Lady Buffs worked to chip away at the deficit, it wouldn’t be enough as LeFlore powered its way to the win.
Cauthron led the way for Buffalo Valley with 20 points, with Rebecca Brunson adding in four points, and Emma Roberts with three points.
Buffalo Valley will next advance to the regional consolation tournament at Moss, and will open up play on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Here are the results from the Class A-B district tournament brackets for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
DISTRICT 1 AT STUART
FRIDAY
G1: Summit Christian 51, Porum 37
SATURDAY
G2: Stuart 59, Summit Christian 36
DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS
FRIDAY
G1: Canadian 36, Konawa 35
SATURDAY
G2: Vanoss 75, Canadian 21
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL
FRIDAY
G1: Stonewall 51, Davenport 16
SATURDAY
G2: Stonewall vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER
FRIDAY
G1: Quinton 48, Wetumka 41
SATURDAY
G2: Strother 72, Quinton 27
CLASS B
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Smithville 62, Victory Life 13
SATURDAY
G2: Pittsburg 72, Smithville 19
DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN
THURSDAY
G1: Leflore 49, Indianola 29
G2: Buffalo Valley 45, Calvin 35
SATURDAY AT WILBURTON
G3: Leflore 34, Buffalo Valley 27
DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO
THURSDAY
G1: Whitesboro 65, Haileyville 25
G2: Moyers 48, Boswell 42
SATURDAY
G3: Whitesboro 71, Moyers 37
DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA
THURSDAY
G1: Coleman 51, Eagletown 26
G2: Achille 37, Kiowa 33
SATURDAY
G3: Coleman vs. Achille, 6:30 p.m.
