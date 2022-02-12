BV girls districts

Buffalo Valley's Courtney Gray rises up for a shot during the Lady Buffs' district finals game against LeFlore on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B playoffs continued on Saturday, with multiple teams facing off in their respective district title games.

One such team was Buffalo Valley facing LeFlore, with the Lady Buffs falling 34-27.

After a defensive start to the game, the teams found themselves locked up at 5-5 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second period, LeFlore rattled off a 7-3 run to jump out to a sizable lead. But the Lady Buffs answered by igniting from beyond the arc, with Kelsey Cauthron nailing four threes in the quarter to take a 17-12 lead at the half.

LeFlore hit another scoring run to start the second half, forcing Buffalo Valley to call a timeout midway through the quarter. Cauthron would then be fed off a fast break, resulting in two more points for the Lady Buffs.

But LeFlore found a scoring rhythm once again, leading to a 26-21 lead after three quarters.

Defensive efforts once again took over to start the final period, with neither team scoring for the first three minutes until that streak was broken by a bucket for LeFlore, followed by an answer from Cauthron for the Lady Buffs.

Although the Lady Buffs worked to chip away at the deficit, it wouldn’t be enough as LeFlore powered its way to the win.

Cauthron led the way for Buffalo Valley with 20 points, with Rebecca Brunson adding in four points, and Emma Roberts with three points.

Buffalo Valley will next advance to the regional consolation tournament at Moss, and will open up play on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Here are the results from the Class A-B district tournament brackets for local girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

DISTRICT 1 AT STUART

FRIDAY

G1: Summit Christian 51, Porum 37

SATURDAY

G2: Stuart 59, Summit Christian 36

DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS

FRIDAY

G1: Canadian 36, Konawa 35

SATURDAY

G2: Vanoss 75, Canadian 21

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL

FRIDAY

G1: Stonewall 51, Davenport 16

SATURDAY

G2: Stonewall vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER

FRIDAY

G1: Quinton 48, Wetumka 41

SATURDAY

G2: Strother 72, Quinton 27

CLASS B

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG

FRIDAY

G1: Smithville 62, Victory Life 13

SATURDAY

G2: Pittsburg 72, Smithville 19

DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN

THURSDAY

G1: Leflore 49, Indianola 29

G2: Buffalo Valley 45, Calvin 35

SATURDAY AT WILBURTON

G3: Leflore 34, Buffalo Valley 27

DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO

THURSDAY

G1: Whitesboro 65, Haileyville 25

G2: Moyers 48, Boswell 42

SATURDAY

G3: Whitesboro 71, Moyers 37

DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA

THURSDAY

G1: Coleman 51, Eagletown 26

G2: Achille 37, Kiowa 33

SATURDAY

G3: Coleman vs. Achille, 6:30 p.m.

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

