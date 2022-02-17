The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments continued Friday, with multiple area teams taking part in the action.
Quinton took to the floor in the evening session at home against Red Oak in the consolation semifinals where they fell 40-28.
The Lady Eagles struck first with an opening triple, but the green and white answered with a rebound from Maria Monks who put the ball back up and in.
That’s when Red Oak rattled off a 13-0 run, but it was ended when Abby Miller drove the lane and was fouled on a made shot — sinking her free throw to make it a 16-5 Red Oak lead after one.
In the second, Quinton started to chip away at the deficit. Rylee Miller hit a jumper, followed by a fouled made shot and a free throw from Bailey Nester.
But Red Oak would strike right back, jotting down five points to end the half with a 23-10 lead.
After the locker room visit, Quinton bursted out of the locker room with a pair of buckets. Later, they’d add a triple from Miller and a driving, contested swish from Nester to cut into the deficit.
But Red Oak had some answers of its own, leading to a 34-20 Lady Eagles lead after three quarters.
Although the two teams battled to the end, it’d be Red Oak holding on for the win.
Miller led the way for the green and white with 10 points, followed by Nester and Abby Miller with eight points each.
Quinton finishes the season at 6-15 with a district runner-up title and a regional tournament appearance.
PITTSBURG 66, TUPELO 24 (THURSDAY)
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments got underway on Thursday, with multiple area teams taking part in the action.
The B-No. 3 Pittsburg Lady Panthers (25-0) were one such team as they played host to the Tupelo Lady Tigers (4-13), with the Lady Panthers exploding out to the 66-24 win.
It didn’t take long for the home team to get going, with Tori Kilburn driving for the first field goal of the game. The points kept coming, capped by a three-point shot from Catyn Graham to force a Tupelo timeout.
On the other side, Trinity Wiseman added back-to-back triples, but the Lady Tigers knocked in a pair of buckets of their own to make it a 23-4 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Camryn Graham got the Pittsburg offense moving once again with a steal and score. Katie Allen next added two more points on a shot from the right block.
The Lady Panthers continued to push against their opponents on both ends of the floor, leading to a dominant 42-9 lead at the half.
The momentum continued in the second half, as the Lady Panthers maintained control of the game once again — propelling themselves to the win.
Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall led the way for Pittsburg with 16 points each, followed by Allen with 10 points, and Wiseman and Kilburn with eight points each.
Next up for the Lady Panthers, they’ll advance to the regional finals on Saturday at Moss against LeFlore, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. And with the win Thursday, Pittsburg will automatically advance to the area tournament next week.
Here are the results for Class A-B regional tournaments for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
FRIDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian 67, Dewar 38
G1: Stuart 52, Ripley 32
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Regent Prep 43, Drumright 23
G2: Okarche 76, Wellston 27
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Summit Christian vs. Wellston, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Regent Prep vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Stuart vs. Okarche, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
FRIDAY
AT DEPEW
G3: Quapaw 47, Cave Springs 39
G1: Depew vs. Foyil, 6:30 p.m.
AT KONAWA
G4: Canadian 65, Gore 42
G2: Vanoss vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT KONAWA
G5: Quapaw vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Canadian vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AT KONAWA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT ALLEN
G3: Allen 33, Stonewall 27
G1: Crowder 42, Velma-Alma 23
AT BYNG
G4: Tushka 55, Clayton 29
G2: Caddo 54, Rock Creek 33
FRIDAY
AT BYNG
G5: Allen 36, Rock Creek 34
G6: Tushka vs. Velma-Alma, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT BYNG
G7: Allen vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Crowder vs. Caddo, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT RED OAK
G3: Porter 40, Gans 28
G1: Webbers Falls 46, Red Oak 26
AT QUINTON
G4: Quinton 47, Rattan 31
G2: Strother 55, Wright City 37
FRIDAY
AT QUINTON
G5: Wright City 41, Porter 39
G6: Quinton vs. Red Oak, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT QUINTON
G7: Wright City vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Webbers Falls vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT PITTSBURG
G3: Smithville 58, Wapanucka 32
G1: Pittsburg 66, Tupelo 24
AT MOSS
G4: Buffalo Valley 72, Mill Creek 39
G2: Leflore 54, Caney 45
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Smithville vs. Caney, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Buffalo Valley vs. Tupelo, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Pittsburg vs. LeFlore, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
