The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments continued Friday, with multiple area teams taking part in the action.

Quinton took to the floor in the evening session at home against Red Oak in the consolation semifinals where they fell 40-28.

The Lady Eagles struck first with an opening triple, but the green and white answered with a rebound from Maria Monks who put the ball back up and in.

That’s when Red Oak rattled off a 13-0 run, but it was ended when Abby Miller drove the lane and was fouled on a made shot — sinking her free throw to make it a 16-5 Red Oak lead after one.

In the second, Quinton started to chip away at the deficit. Rylee Miller hit a jumper, followed by a fouled made shot and a free throw from Bailey Nester.

But Red Oak would strike right back, jotting down five points to end the half with a 23-10 lead.

After the locker room visit, Quinton bursted out of the locker room with a pair of buckets. Later, they’d add a triple from Miller and a driving, contested swish from Nester to cut into the deficit.

But Red Oak had some answers of its own, leading to a 34-20 Lady Eagles lead after three quarters.

Although the two teams battled to the end, it’d be Red Oak holding on for the win.

Miller led the way for the green and white with 10 points, followed by Nester and Abby Miller with eight points each.

Quinton finishes the season at 6-15 with a district runner-up title and a regional tournament appearance.

PITTSBURG 66, TUPELO 24 (THURSDAY)

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments got underway on Thursday, with multiple area teams taking part in the action.

The B-No. 3 Pittsburg Lady Panthers (25-0) were one such team as they played host to the Tupelo Lady Tigers (4-13), with the Lady Panthers exploding out to the 66-24 win.

It didn’t take long for the home team to get going, with Tori Kilburn driving for the first field goal of the game. The points kept coming, capped by a three-point shot from Catyn Graham to force a Tupelo timeout.

On the other side, Trinity Wiseman added back-to-back triples, but the Lady Tigers knocked in a pair of buckets of their own to make it a 23-4 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Camryn Graham got the Pittsburg offense moving once again with a steal and score. Katie Allen next added two more points on a shot from the right block.

The Lady Panthers continued to push against their opponents on both ends of the floor, leading to a dominant 42-9 lead at the half.

The momentum continued in the second half, as the Lady Panthers maintained control of the game once again — propelling themselves to the win.

Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall led the way for Pittsburg with 16 points each, followed by Allen with 10 points, and Wiseman and Kilburn with eight points each.

Next up for the Lady Panthers, they’ll advance to the regional finals on Saturday at Moss against LeFlore, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. And with the win Thursday, Pittsburg will automatically advance to the area tournament next week.

Here are the results for Class A-B regional tournaments for local girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

REGIONAL A-B

FRIDAY

AT RIPLEY

G3: Summit Christian 67, Dewar 38

G1: Stuart 52, Ripley 32

AT REGENT PREP

G4: Regent Prep 43, Drumright 23

G2: Okarche 76, Wellston 27

SATURDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G5: Summit Christian vs. Wellston, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Regent Prep vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Stuart vs. Okarche, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

FRIDAY

AT DEPEW

G3: Quapaw 47, Cave Springs 39

G1: Depew vs. Foyil, 6:30 p.m.

AT KONAWA

G4: Canadian 65, Gore 42

G2: Vanoss vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT KONAWA

G5: Quapaw vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Canadian vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

AT KONAWA

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT ALLEN

G3: Allen 33, Stonewall 27

G1: Crowder 42, Velma-Alma 23

AT BYNG

G4: Tushka 55, Clayton 29

G2: Caddo 54, Rock Creek 33

FRIDAY

AT BYNG

G5: Allen 36, Rock Creek 34

G6: Tushka vs. Velma-Alma, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT BYNG

G7: Allen vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Crowder vs. Caddo, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT RED OAK

G3: Porter 40, Gans 28

G1: Webbers Falls 46, Red Oak 26

AT QUINTON

G4: Quinton 47, Rattan 31

G2: Strother 55, Wright City 37

FRIDAY

AT QUINTON

G5: Wright City 41, Porter 39

G6: Quinton vs. Red Oak, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT QUINTON

G7: Wright City vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Webbers Falls vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT PITTSBURG

G3: Smithville 58, Wapanucka 32

G1: Pittsburg 66, Tupelo 24

AT MOSS

G4: Buffalo Valley 72, Mill Creek 39

G2: Leflore 54, Caney 45

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Smithville vs. Caney, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Buffalo Valley vs. Tupelo, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Pittsburg vs. LeFlore, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

