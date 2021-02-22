Stuart girls

The Stuart Lady Hornets joined fellow area team Quinton in notching wins to advance in their respective regional consolation tournaments.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photo

The Stuart Lady Hornets kept their playoff season alive with a 47-31 win over Clayton on Monday in the second round of the Class A Area IV Regional D Tournament in Tushka.

The Lady Hornets will next advance to the regional consolation final game, and will be playing for one of the coveted slots in the Area IV Tournament this weekend in Shawnee.

But Stuart wasn’t the only area team to keep the playoff train moving.

Quinton found itself locked in a heated battle with Wayne in the Class A Area IV Regional B Tournament, but determinedly held off their opponents to take a 37-36 win and advance to the consolation final for the chance at another one of those spots in the Area IV Tournament.

Here are the scores, upcoming games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:

GIRLS

CLASS A

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

SATURDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G3: Wayne 42, Arkoma 28

G1: Hydro-Eakly 93, Wister 15

AT ALLEN

G4: Allen 43, Stonewall 31

G2: Velma-Alma 49, Quinton 33

MONDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G5: Quinton 37, Wayne 36

G6: Wister vs. Stonewall, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT NORTH ROCK CREEK

G7: Quinton vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Allen vs. Hydro-Eakly, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT RATTAN

G3: Clayton 50, Hayworth 42

G1: Crowder 54, Wright City 44

AT TUSHKA

G4: Tushka 40, Rock Creek 37

G2: Strother 45, Stuart 33

MONDAY

AT TUSHKA

G5: Stuart 47, Clayton 31

G6: Tushka vs. Wright City, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT TUSHKA

G7: Stuart vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Crowder vs. Strother, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA II

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT MCCURTAIN

G3: Leflore 62, Cameron 43

G1: Red Oak 82, McCurtain 79 (OT)

AT HENRYETTA

G4: Welch 48, Indianola 42

G2: Pittsburg 46, South Coffeyville 38

MONDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G5: Leflore 53, South Coffeyville 36

G6: Welch vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT HENRYETTA

G7: Leflore vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

SATURDAY

AT CROWDER

G3: Battiest 67, Wilson 33

G1: Kiowa 68, Maysville 19

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Stringtown 52, Midway 40

G2: Whitesboro 49, Moyers 31

MONDAY

AT STRINGTOWN

G5: Battiest 43, Moyers 42

G6: Stringtown vs. Maysville, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

AT STRINGTOWN

G7: Battiest vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Kiowa vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

