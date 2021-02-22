The Stuart Lady Hornets kept their playoff season alive with a 47-31 win over Clayton on Monday in the second round of the Class A Area IV Regional D Tournament in Tushka.
The Lady Hornets will next advance to the regional consolation final game, and will be playing for one of the coveted slots in the Area IV Tournament this weekend in Shawnee.
But Stuart wasn’t the only area team to keep the playoff train moving.
Quinton found itself locked in a heated battle with Wayne in the Class A Area IV Regional B Tournament, but determinedly held off their opponents to take a 37-36 win and advance to the consolation final for the chance at another one of those spots in the Area IV Tournament.
Here are the scores, upcoming games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
SATURDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G3: Wayne 42, Arkoma 28
G1: Hydro-Eakly 93, Wister 15
AT ALLEN
G4: Allen 43, Stonewall 31
G2: Velma-Alma 49, Quinton 33
MONDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G5: Quinton 37, Wayne 36
G6: Wister vs. Stonewall, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G7: Quinton vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Allen vs. Hydro-Eakly, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Clayton 50, Hayworth 42
G1: Crowder 54, Wright City 44
AT TUSHKA
G4: Tushka 40, Rock Creek 37
G2: Strother 45, Stuart 33
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Stuart 47, Clayton 31
G6: Tushka vs. Wright City, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Stuart vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Crowder vs. Strother, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Leflore 62, Cameron 43
G1: Red Oak 82, McCurtain 79 (OT)
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Welch 48, Indianola 42
G2: Pittsburg 46, South Coffeyville 38
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Leflore 53, South Coffeyville 36
G6: Welch vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Leflore vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Red Oak vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT CROWDER
G3: Battiest 67, Wilson 33
G1: Kiowa 68, Maysville 19
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Stringtown 52, Midway 40
G2: Whitesboro 49, Moyers 31
MONDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Battiest 43, Moyers 42
G6: Stringtown vs. Maysville, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Battiest vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Kiowa vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
