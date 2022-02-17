Pittsburg Tupelo regionals

The Pittsburg Lady Panthers shot out of the gate and didn't look back as they took a dominant win over Tupelo in the opening round of regional play on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments got underway on Thursday, with multiple area teams taking part in the action.

The B-No. 3 Pittsburg Lady Panthers (25-0) were one such team as they played host to the Tupelo Lady Tigers (4-13), with the Lady Panthers exploding out to the 66-24 win.

It didn’t take long for the home team to get going, with Tori Kilburn driving for the first field goal of the game. The points kept coming, capped by a three-point shot from Catyn Graham to force a Tupelo timeout.

On the other side, Trinity Wiseman added back-to-back triples, but the Lady Tigers knocked in a pair of buckets of their own to make it a 23-4 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, Camryn Graham got the Pittsburg offense moving once again with a steal and score. Katie Allen next added two more points on a shot from the right block.

The Lady Panthers continued to push against their opponents on both ends of the floor, leading to a dominant 42-9 lead at the half.

The momentum continued in the second half, as the Lady Panthers maintained control of the game once again — propelling themselves to the win.

Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall led the way for Pittsburg with 16 points each, followed by Allen with 10 points, and Wiseman and Kilburn with eight points each.

Next up for the Lady Panthers, they’ll advance to the regional finals on Saturday at Moss against LeFlore, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. And with the win Thursday, Pittsburg will automatically advance to the area tournament next week.

Here are the results for Class A-B regional tournaments for local girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

REGIONAL A-B

FRIDAY

AT RIPLEY

G3: Summit Christian vs. Dewar, 1:30 p.m.

G1: Stuart vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.

AT REGENT PREP

G4: Drumright vs. Regent Prep, 1:30 p.m.

G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

FRIDAY

AT DEPEW

G3: Quapaw vs. Cave Springs, 1:30 p.m.

G1: Depew vs. Foyil, 6:30 p.m.

AT KONAWA

G4: Canadian vs. Gore, 1:30 p.m.

G2: Vanoss vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT KONAWA

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

AT KONAWA

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT ALLEN

G3: Allen 33, Stonewall 27

G1: Crowder vs. Velma-Alma, 6:30 p.m.

AT BYNG

G4: Clayton vs. Tushka, 1:30 p.m.

G2: Caddo vs. Rock Creek, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT BYNG

G5: Allen vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT BYNG

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT RED OAK

G3: Porter 40, Gans 28

G1: Red Oak vs. Webbers Falls, 6:30 p.m.

AT QUINTON

G4: Quinton 47, Rattan 31

G2: Wright City vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT QUINTON

G5: Porter vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Quinton vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT QUINTON

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT PITTSBURG

G3: Smithville 58, Wapanucka 32

G1: Pittsburg 66, Tupelo 24

AT MOSS

G4: Buffalo Valley 72, Mill Creek 39

G2: Leflore 54, Caney 45

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Smithville vs. Caney, 1:30 p.m.

G6: Buffalo Valley vs. Tupelo, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Pittsburg vs. LeFlore, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.

