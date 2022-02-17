The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B regional tournaments got underway on Thursday, with multiple area teams taking part in the action.
The B-No. 3 Pittsburg Lady Panthers (25-0) were one such team as they played host to the Tupelo Lady Tigers (4-13), with the Lady Panthers exploding out to the 66-24 win.
It didn’t take long for the home team to get going, with Tori Kilburn driving for the first field goal of the game. The points kept coming, capped by a three-point shot from Catyn Graham to force a Tupelo timeout.
On the other side, Trinity Wiseman added back-to-back triples, but the Lady Tigers knocked in a pair of buckets of their own to make it a 23-4 Pittsburg lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Camryn Graham got the Pittsburg offense moving once again with a steal and score. Katie Allen next added two more points on a shot from the right block.
The Lady Panthers continued to push against their opponents on both ends of the floor, leading to a dominant 42-9 lead at the half.
The momentum continued in the second half, as the Lady Panthers maintained control of the game once again — propelling themselves to the win.
Catyn Graham and Aspen Duvall led the way for Pittsburg with 16 points each, followed by Allen with 10 points, and Wiseman and Kilburn with eight points each.
Next up for the Lady Panthers, they’ll advance to the regional finals on Saturday at Moss against LeFlore, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. And with the win Thursday, Pittsburg will automatically advance to the area tournament next week.
Here are the results for Class A-B regional tournaments for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
FRIDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian vs. Dewar, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Stuart vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Drumright vs. Regent Prep, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
FRIDAY
AT DEPEW
G3: Quapaw vs. Cave Springs, 1:30 p.m.
G1: Depew vs. Foyil, 6:30 p.m.
AT KONAWA
G4: Canadian vs. Gore, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Vanoss vs. Keota, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT KONAWA
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
AT KONAWA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT ALLEN
G3: Allen 33, Stonewall 27
G1: Crowder vs. Velma-Alma, 6:30 p.m.
AT BYNG
G4: Clayton vs. Tushka, 1:30 p.m.
G2: Caddo vs. Rock Creek, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT BYNG
G5: Allen vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT BYNG
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT RED OAK
G3: Porter 40, Gans 28
G1: Red Oak vs. Webbers Falls, 6:30 p.m.
AT QUINTON
G4: Quinton 47, Rattan 31
G2: Wright City vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT QUINTON
G5: Porter vs. Loser G2, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Quinton vs. Loser G1, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT QUINTON
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT PITTSBURG
G3: Smithville 58, Wapanucka 32
G1: Pittsburg 66, Tupelo 24
AT MOSS
G4: Buffalo Valley 72, Mill Creek 39
G2: Leflore 54, Caney 45
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Smithville vs. Caney, 1:30 p.m.
G6: Buffalo Valley vs. Tupelo, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1:30 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Pittsburg vs. LeFlore, 6:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
This post will be updated as scores become final and are reported.
