There's no place like home, especially for the Lady Buffs.
No. 4 McAlester (11-1) hosted No. 6 Bishop Kelly (6-5) in a battle at Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs taking a dominant 60-46 ranked win.
Bishop Kelley broke the ice first with a swishing three to start the ballgame, but McAlester responded with a bucket from Jayda Holiman and a pair of free throws from Stevie Stinchcomb to ignite the Lady Buffs offense.
The Comets battled back, tying the game up at 7-7. The Lady Buffs kept pushing, and shots from Stinchcomb, Elizabeth Milligan, Holiman, and Ponce led to a 17-9 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second period, McAlester continued its offensive rhythm while also turning up the dial on defense.
Jada Pounce found Milligan on an inbounds pass, then was promptly fed the ball once establishing herself inbounds to put the ball up and in. Later, Mariah Guyer wis given a pass off a pick and roll, easily laying the ball in for two more.
Milligan next stole the ball away, finding Stinchcomb deep down the court for two. That was followed by a steal and score from Holiman, and the Lady Buffs found themselves ahead 34-18 over the Comets.
In the start of the second half, Bishop Kelley scored six quick points to cut into the lead, but McAlester responded with a triple from Stinchcomb to get the Lady Buffs rolling.
A back-and-forth ensued, and for every push by the Comets, McAlester pushed right back — leading to a 43-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
Stinchcomb drilled a triple to start the fourth, and Bishop Kelley followed with one of its own. That’s when Holiman sank a swishing three, later followed by another from Stinchcomb to put McAlester up by 15 points.
Although the Comets tried to cut into the lead, the Lady Buffs kept pushing until the final horn — securing the top ten win and sweep over Bishop Kelley.
Stinchcomb led the way with 22 points, followed by Holiman with 15 points, Milligan with 12 points, and Ponce with seven points.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll hit the road to face off against Durant on Thursday, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
