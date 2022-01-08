Shelly Lynn (Hatridge) Vanciel, 63, of McAlester, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at McAlester Regional Health Center. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in McAlester. Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 at t…