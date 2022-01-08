NOBLE—The Lady Buffs were on a mission, and weren't going to let anything get in their way.
No. 4 McAlester (10-1) faced off against No. 10 Duncan (8-2) in the Dental Lodge Classic finals on Saturday night, with the Lady Buffs taking the 52-41 championship win.
The Lady Buffs immediately charged out of the gate upon tipoff, bolting out to a 6-0 run before a three-point shot by Duncan broke the ice for the Lady Demons.
But McAlester kept its foot on the accelerator, and shots from Jayda Holiman and Mariah Guyer propelled the Lady Buffs further into the lead. Duncan responded with a quick four-point run, but that was immediately broken by Stevie Stinchcomb driving for a bucket on the way to a 16-11 lead after the opening quarter.
Stinchcomb got things going in the second with an arcing three to ignite the McAlester offense once again. But Duncan found an offensive rhythm itself, leading to a back and forth with both teams willing to give in.
The Lady Buffs started to spread the floor, passing the ball around the perimeter and patiently waiting for their opportunities.
Jada Ponce fed a cutting Guyer down low, who finished the play with a finger-rolling reverse layup for two. That was followed by Elizabeth Milligan finding Holiman on a pick-and-roll, with the latter pulling up for the swishing jumper.
Stinchcomb would later find a lane with the seconds winding down, and nail a ten-foot floater to put the Lady Buffs up 29-22 heading into the half.
On the other side of the locker room visit, both teams turned up intensity on the defensive end. The teams remained scoreless for more than two minutes until free throws from Duncan broke the ice.
But Ponce had an answer for the Lady Buffs, driving the right side of the lane and laying the ball off the glass for two.
That sparked the offense for both teams, with made shots being traded between the two. The Lady Buffs held strong and continued to push, leading to a 38-31 McAlester lead heading into the final period.
The Lady Demons opened up the quarter with a triple, cutting the lead down to four points. But after a quick timeout, Stinchcomb was fed on a pass and cut, sinking the close-range jump shot.
Duncan would then sink a shot from beyond the arc, cutting the deficit down to three points. Holiman then drove through the lane, floating the ball up and in to put some cushion into the Lady Buffs’ lead.
Stinchcomb would then nab a would-be pass for Duncan out of the air, finding a teammate in the process. She bolted to the other end and was fed the ball, where she used a eurostep to put the ball up and in — forcing a Lady Demon timeout with just more than five minutes remaining.
The Lady Buffs kept turning up the intensity on both ends of the floor as the clock continued to count down. Patiently looking for the right shot, Ponce would be fed cutting through the lane and landed a bouncing shot into the net to give McAlester a double-digit lead.
That swung the momentum firmly toward the Lady Buffs, powering their way to the tournament championship win.
Stinchcomb led the way with 22 points, followed by Holiman with 12 points, and Guyer with 10 points. Stinchcomb and Holiman were also named to the all-tournament team, with Stinchcomb being named tournament MVP.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they'll return home on Jan. 11 as they host Bishop Kelley, with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
