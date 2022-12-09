TAHLEQUAH — Both teams refused to give in.
McAlester took on host Tahlequah in the semifinal round of the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament on Friday, where the Lady Buffs fell 57-45 to the Lady Tigers in a highly-contested battle.
After a defensive start to the game, Katie Allen put the Lady Buffs on the board first with a steal and score. Tahlequah answered with a three, but McAlester punched right back with a Jayda Holiman jumper.
A back-and-forth ensued throughout the remainder of the period until Allen and Kynli Jones combined for three consecutive triples to take an 18-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
In the second, the Lady Tigers made a run to tie the game. But for every score, Holiman answered for the Lady Buffs. Holiman later nabbed a steal and fed Allen in transition for two points, followed by another steal where she was fouled on a made bucket — completing the old-fashioned three-point play to extend the McAlester lead.
The Lady Tigers answered again with a run, but a delay of game technical on Tahlequah would send Holiman to the line once more — sinking the free throws to take a 29-26 McAlester lead at the half.
Jada Ponce opened up the second half for the Lady Buffs with a post-up score, but Tahlequah answered with a 15-0 run to take a 41-31 lead heading into the final period.
The Lady Tigers rattled off a run to open the fourth, but buckets from Ponce and Holiman cut into the deficit as McAlester made a run of its own. But Tahlequah would weather the scoring surge to secure the win.
Holiman led the way for McAlester with 23 points, followed by Allen with 13 points, and Ponce with six points.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will advance to the final day of competition Saturday, facing off against Jenks in the third place matchup at 4 p.m.
