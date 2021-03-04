OKLAHOMA CITY—The Cowgirls are making history
Kiowa faced off with Lookeba-Sickles in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State semifinals on Thursday, with the Cowgirls taking the 45-44 win and advancing to Championship Saturday for the first time in program history.
"Man, I'm so proud of the girls," Kiowa coach James Pannell said. "I don't think very many people realize, as coaches, as much as we like to win, I love those kids."
Pannell said he wasn't surprised that the game ended up coming down to the wire, and commended Lookeba-Sickles on their ability to battle.
"They're an outstanding team, that's why they're in the state semifinals," he said. "So you knew they had to have a bite, and they fought. We should have finished a few things, and we shouldn't have executed some things better, but credit to them."
Both teams had a sluggish and emotional start to the game. After Kiowa rattled off a 6-0 run to take the lead, the physical nature of the game led to two technical fouls being called on the Cowgirls. But they didn’t let that distract them, and held on to a 6-5 lead after the first quarter.
In the second, Kiowa further used the fiery fuel to jumpstart its offense. Audrey Johnston sent one through the cylinder, and next possession, Kye Stone dove for a loose ball and found an outlet in Brasen Hackler, who put it in for two more points.
This led to a 15-3 run to end out the first half, putting the Cowgirls out ahead 21-8 heading into the locker room.
On the other side, the Lady Panthers put themselves on a 6-0 scoring run to cut into the Kiowa lead. But the Cowgirls responded with free throws from Stone and Hackler to get their offense back into a groove, leading to a 9-0 run capped off by a three from Chloe Crawley that sent fans into a frenzy and helped put Kiowa ahead 36-22 heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers hit a three and racked up free throws to cut the Kiowa lead down to 10 with six minutes remaining. Lookeba-Sickles hit another arching triple to pull back within six points, forcing a timeout with five minutes remaining.
The Lady Panthers nabbed another bucket, but Kiowa answered with a pair of free throws from Stone to keep space between their opponents. That's when the two teams began trading buckets and possessions as the time ebbed away.
Stone later found Crawley in transition, and the Cowgirls pulled back out to a seven-point lead. The Lady Panthers would answer back-to-back, and make it a three-point ballgame with just two minutes remaining.
Crawly hit a free throw to put Kiowa ahead by two possessions, and a steal from Stone to Hackler padded the lead. Down by three points, the Lady Panthers threw up a shot at the buzzer for the tie, but it would be ruled a two-point shot, giving the Cowgirls the one-point win.
Crawley and Stone finished with 12 points each, followed by Johnston with 11, and Hackler with 10 points.
Kiowa will advance to the Class B State Finals on Saturday, where they will face off against Lomega at 6 p.m. Pannell said the Cowgirls will have their work cut out for them, but he's excited about the opportunity.
"(They're) an outstanding ball club. They shoot it incredibly well, incredible athleticism, great length," he said. "They present a lot of problems."
Here is the complete bracket for the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament:
CLASS B
TUESDAY
G1:Lookeba-Sickles 55, Webbers Falls 33
G2: Kiowa 51, Leedey 29
G3: Lomega 73, Hammon 27
G4: Varnum 55, Forgan 53
THURSDAY
G5: Lomega 72, Varnum 50
G6: Kiowa 45, Lookeba-Sickles 44
SATURDAY
G7: Lomega vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m. (Winner is named State Champion)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
