BETHANY—The Cowgirls stayed fighting.
Hydro-Eakly used a second half push to take down Kiowa 66-37 during Thursday’s Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State basketball quarterfinals at Southern Nazarene University.
The Cowgirls trailed by one point after the opening quarter, but pushed offensively in the second quarter to take a 26-20 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Lady Bobcats came out strong offensively, and used a 25-7 third quarter to take the win over the Cowgirls.
Kye Stone led the way to Kiowa with 13 points, followed by Brasen Hackler with 8, and Jacey Meredith with 4.
