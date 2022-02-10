The playoff battles have begun.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments got underway on Thursday, with many area teams taking to the floor in heated contests.
One of those teams was the Kiowa Cowgirls, who got the weekend started on Thursday night with a tough battle against Achille, falling 37-33.
The Cowgirls struck first as Kourtnie McCormick put up a jumper from the right side block. Later, Allison Wolfenbarger nailed a corner three on an inbounds play to put Kiowa up 5-1.
But the Lady Eagles had an answer, with back-to-back triple to tie up the game at 7-7. Although Kiowa added in a free throw, Achille nabbed a bucket late to take a 9-8 lead after the first quarter.
Achille rattled off a 4-0 run to start the second period, but that was stopped as Allie Scrivner rattled a triple in from the left wing.
Defensive efforts took hold for both teams for the remainder of the half, leading to a 13-11 Achille lead heading into the locker room.
On the other side, McCormick sealed her defender and was fed a pass — promptly putting the ball up and in to tie the game. But the Lady Eagles responded with another triple to retake the lead.
That ignited the offense for both teams as they began trading buckets throughout the third period. But a pair of foul shots from McCormick put the Cowgirls out front 21-20 heading into the final quarter.
McCormick was fouled on a post maneuver, sinking the basket to increase the Kiowa lead. But the Lady Eagles would respond, rattling off an 8-2 run to take a 28-23 lead midway through the period.
Later as Achille looked to pull away with an eight point lead, the Cowgirls kept chipping at the deficit. A triple from Scrivner and another from Wolfenbarger cut the lead down to two with just a minute to play.
The defensive efforts from the Cowgirls were turned up even higher, leading to fouls and free throw shots. The Lady Eagles would sink them, propelling Achille to the win.
McCormick led with 12 points for Kiowa, followed by Wolfenbarger with nine points, and Scrivner with six points.
Here are the results from the Class A-B district tournament brackets for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
DISTRICT 1 AT STUART
FRIDAY
G1: Summit Christian vs. Porum, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Stuart, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS
FRIDAY
G1: Konawa vs. Canadian, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m.
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL
FRIDAY
G1: Stonewall vs. Davenport, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Crowder, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER
FRIDAY
G1: Wetumka vs. Quinton, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS B
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Smithville vs. Victory Life, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN
THURSDAY
G1: Leflore 49, Indianola 29
G2: Calvin vs. Buffalo Valley, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Leflore vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO
THURSDAY
G1: Whitesboro 65, Haileyville 25
G2: Boswell vs. Moyers, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Whitesboro vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA
THURSDAY
G1: Coleman 51, Eagletown 26
G2: Achille 37, Kiowa 33
SATURDAY
G3: Coleman vs. Winner G2, 6:30 p.m.
This post will be updated as scores become final.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.