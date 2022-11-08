It all came down to the game's final minute.
Kiowa hosted Crowder in hoops action on Tuesday night, where the Cowgirls roared back in the second half and used a last-minute bucket from Maccie Bain to take the 45-44 win.
Crowder jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead thanks to shots from Lexie Lizik and Elaino Monroe, but Kiowa answered with a triple of its own courtesy of Alison Wolfenbarger. The Demonettes responded with buckets from Peyton Smith and Addison Womack to take a 10-3 lead and force a Kiowa timeout with 3:36 left in the opening period.
On the other side, the two teams traded triples — leading to a 13-6 Crowder lead heading into the second quarter.
Wolfenburger got the Cowgirls going in the second quarter with a swish beyond the arc from the left side, but Monroe and Smith answered right back for Crowder. The back and forth continued until the Demonettes bursted on a 7-0 run to end the half with a 30-17 lead.
After the locker room break, Kiowa rocketed out on a 6-2 run to start the third quarter. The teams traded salvos throughout the remaining minutes of the period, with the Cowgirls closing out on another run to make it a 36-28 Crowder lead heading into the fourth.
Paige Igou drilled a pair of threes to open the final quarter for Kiowa, cutting the deficit down to four and forcing a Crowder timeout. Mollie Bain added in a bucket after the break, but Lizik responded with a triple from the top of the key to keep the Demonettes in the lead.
The back and forth continued once more, with neither team willing to relent. A free throw from Igou and a cleanup from Maccie Bain made it a 44-43 Crowder lead with 1:18 remaining as a timeout was called.
Maccie Bain added in a post move on the other side, putting the Cowgirls ahead by one with 29.8 seconds remaining. Kiowa employed a press after a brief timeout, forcing the Demonettes to call a timeout of their own with the ball and 9.0 remaining.
Crowder would get the final shot at the buzzer, but the ball would bounce just off the rim as the Cowgirls held on to win.
Igou led Kiowa with 13 points, followed by Mollie Bain with 10 points, Wolfenbarger with nine points, Maccie Bain and Allie Scrivner with six points each.
Lizik led Crowder with 17 points, followed by Monroe with 12 points, Smith with nine points, and Womack with five points.
Next up for Kiowa, the Cowgirls will hit the highway to battle Stringtown Friday, while Crowder will next face off against Indianola on the road on Friday.
