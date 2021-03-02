OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cowgirls are galloping into the next round.
Sixth-ranked Kiowa faced off with No. 2 Leedey in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B State quarterfinals on Tuesday, with the Cowgirls taking the 51-29 win and advancing to the semifinals.
Kiowa coach James Pannell said his team responded well defensively and performed patiently on the offensive end — and he believes that the Cowgirls work well under pressure because of the culture at Kiowa.
"What we believe at Kiowa is 'success breeds success,'" Pannell said. "And we believe it does it from the classroom, to other programs, to our program."
The Cowgirls wasted no time in getting their offense rolling as Kye Stone rattled off five quick points to put Kiowa in the lead. Leedey would answer with a triple of its own, but back-to-back three-point shots by Chloe Crawley helped push the Cowgirls ahead 20-10 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, defensive efforts took over for both teams, with the Cowgirls scoring the only two points for most of the half. Leedey would notch a shot later in the quarter, but the Cowgirls responded with an Ella Stone three and free throws from Brasen Hackler to put themselves up 27-12 at the half.
The Lady Bison opened with four quick points on the other side of the locker room visit, but the Cowgirls responded with Stone feeding Crawley in transition to jump start the Kiowa offense.
That led to a back-and-forth by both teams, but the Cowgirls kept the pace and found themselves ahead 33-18 after three quarters.
In the final period, Ella Stone drilled another three, and a free throw from Audrey Johnston and transition score by Kye Stone put the Cowgirls on a 6-0 run to start the quarter and force a Leedey timeout.
The Lady Bison hit a three, but Kiowa had an answer for whatever their opponents threw at them. The Cowgirls used the wave of momentum to take the win and advance to the next round.
Kye Stone led the way for the Cowgirls with 26 points, followed by Crawley with 10 points, Ella Stone with nine points, and Hackler and Johnston with three points each.
Pannell said it was key for Kiowa to have such an explosive start, and it's something they wanted to work on heading into the state tournament.
"It was a great start...for the last few weeks, we felt like we've kind of been off to bad starts," Pannell said. "And to start like that tonight, that's a good start for us (at the state tournament)."
Kiowa will next take on No. 4 Lookeba-Sickles — who defeated No. 10 Webbers Falls 55-33 in the opening game on Tuesday — in the semifinals on Thursday at 8:30 p.m in Jim Norick Arena.
"Super athletic, very talented, and really score the basketball well," Pannell said of Kiowa's next opponent. "A great challenge, but we look forward to it."
Here is the complete bracket for the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament:
CLASS B
TUESDAY
G1:Lookeba-Sickles 55, Webbers Falls 33
G2: Kiowa 51, Leedey 29
G3: Lomega vs. Hammon, 2 p.m.
G4: Varnum vs. Forgan, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 6:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G2 vs. Winner G1, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 6 p.m. (Winner is named State Champion)
