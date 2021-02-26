The Cowgirls are in.
Kiowa faced off against Varnum in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Area IV finals, where they took home the 66-52 win and punched their ticket to the Big House.
The game began with both teams trading buckets back and forth, but the Cowgirls — who scored first — put themselves ahead 12-10 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Whippets went on a scoring run to take the lead and create a little bit of space between them and the Cowgirls. But Kiowa kept fighting, and battled back to take the lead 33-30 at the half.
In the third quarter, Varnum was able to jump back out front and take the lead from the Cowgirls. But they remained unfazed, and roared right back to put themselves back out front into the final period.
Later in the fourth, the Cowgirls hit a three from Brasen Hackler to jump out to a nine point lead, forcing a timeout from the Lady Whippets. But on the other side, Kiowa continued to attack the basket while applying ever-increasing pressure on the defensive end.
That combination proved to be the push they would need, and the Cowgirls powered their way to the win.
Kiowa will advance to the Class B State Tournament, scheduled for March 2-6 at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
LOMEGA 70, PITTSBURG 38
Pittsburg faced off against Lomega in the Class B Area II finals, where the Lady Panthers fell 70-38.
Lomega started off quickly on offense and jumped out into the lead. But the Lady Panthers stayed focused, and a shot from Catyn Graham helped fuel a scoring run late in the first to trail 16-10 after the opening period.
Trinity Wiseman continued the scoring trend with a triple to start the second quarter — leading to a 5-2 scoring run to pull within three points. Later, a pair of free throws pulled the Lady Panthers within a single point. Wiseman’d hit another, and the Lady Panthers found themselves trailing just by six at the half.
But in the second half, Lomega once again found a stride on offense, and used the momentum to take the win.
Pittsburg will next face off against Webbers Falls on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Stroud for a spot in the state tournament next week.
HYDRO-EAKLY 68, CROWDER 28
Crowder battled it out with Hydro-Eakly in the Class A Area IV finals on Friday, where they fell 68-28.
Hydro-Eakly got started early, leading 24-8 into the second quarter. But Crowder responded by hitting a triple to get its offense rolling. However, Hydro-Eakly responded with another scoring run to lead 41-12 at the half.
The Lady Demons fought to the end, but the Lady Bobcats would come away with the win. Next up for Crowder will be a Saturday night tilt in Shawnee against Velma-Alma at 6 p.m.
Here are scores and upcoming game times for local Class A-B area basketball tournaments:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA IV AT SHAWNEE
THURSDAY
G1: Velma-Alma 40, Stuart 35
G2: Strother 45, Allen 26
FRIDAY
G3: Velma-Alma 52, Strother 46
G4: Hydro-Eakly 68, Crowder 28 (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Velma-Alma vs. Crowder, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
CLASS B
AREA II AT STROUD
THURSDAY
G1: Webbers Falls 45, McCurtain 34
G2: Red Oak 46, Coyle 40
FRIDAY
G3: Webbers Falls 37, Red Oak 25
G4: Lomega 70, Pittsburg 38 (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Webbers Falls vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
AREA IV AT BYNG
THURSDAY
G1: Cyril 35, Stringtown 21
G2: Whitesboro 51, Coleman 26
FRIDAY
G3: Whitesboro 47, Cyril 37
G4: Varnum vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
SATURDAY
G5: Whitesboro vs. Loser G4, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.