The Kiowa Cowgirls overcame a late scoring start to rumble out to a 68-19 victory over Maysville in the opening round of the Class B regional tournament on Saturday.
In the opening minutes of the game, both teams’ defenses didn’t allow a single bucket for either side. It wasn’t until Brasen Hackler stole an inbounds pass from underneath the Maysville bucket and popped it in three minutes into the first quarter that the Cowgirls broke the ice.
But once the ice was broken, the Cowgirls became red-hot on offense. They scored 31 points in the first half, while the Kiowa defense held the Lady Warriors to just six points.
That momentum carried the Cowgirls to the win, setting up a regional finals battle on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Stringtown — and an automatic qualification for the area tournament.
CROWDER 54, WRIGHT CITY 44
Crowder is heading to the regional title game after pulling ahead in a heated battle with Wright City to take a 54-44 win at Rattan.
After the Lady Demons opened up to a 13-2 lead, Wright City rumbled back to make it a slim deficit at the half.
In the second half, both teams began trading buckets and vying for the lead. But the Lady Demons used their experience and determination to hold strong, and pushed themselves to create a small cushion between them and their opponents.
But Crowder never stopped battling, and firmly swung the pendulum its way to take the win and advance to the regional final game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Tushka.
Here are the scores, upcoming games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
SATURDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G3: Wayne 42, Arkoma 28
G1: Hydro-Eakly 93, Wister 15
AT ALLEN
G4: Allen 43, Stonewall 31
G2: Velma-Alma 49, Quinton 33
MONDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G5: Wayne vs. Quinton, 1 p.m.
G6: Wister vs. Stonewall, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Allen vs. Hydro-Eakly, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Clayton 50, Hayworth 42
G1: Crowder 54, Wright City 44
AT TUSHKA
G4: Tushka 40, Rock Creek 37
G2: Strother 45, Stuart 33
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Clayton vs. Stuart, 1 p.m.
G6: Tushka vs. Wright City, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Crowder vs. Strother, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Leflore 62, Cameron 43
G1: Red Oak vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Welch 48, Indianola 42
G2: Pittsburg 46, South Coffeyville 38
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Leflore vs. South Coffeyville, 1 p.m.
G6: Welch vs. Loser G1, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Pittsburg, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT CROWDER
G3: Battiest 67, Wilson 33
G1: Kiowa 68, Maysville 19
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Stringtown 52, Midway 40
G2: Moyers vs. Whitesboro, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Battiest vs. Loser G2, 1 p.m.
G6: Stringtown vs. Maysville, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Kiowa vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
