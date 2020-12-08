The Hartshorne Lady Miners hit the ground running and didn’t look back as they took an 80-26 win in the opening round of the Pick and Shovel Classic at the Hartshorne Event Center on Monday.
They now advance to the semifinal round Thursday, where the Lady Miners will face off with Oktaha for a spot in the championship game.
Here is a list of results from local tournaments:
PICK AND SHOVEL
MONDAY
G1: Okataha 53, Whitesboro 49
G2: Hartshorne 80, Butner 26
TUESDAY
G3: Clayton vs. Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
G4: Tishomingo vs. Wilburton, 7:10 p.m.
THURSDAY
G5: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 4:30 p.m.
G6: Hartshorne vs. Oktaha, 7:10 p.m.
FRIDAY
G7: Loser G4 vs. Loser G3, 4:30 p.m.
G8: Butner vs. Whitesboro, 7:10 p.m.
