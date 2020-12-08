Hartshorne Lady Miners Tournament

The Hartshorne Lady Miners rocketed out to an opening win at the Pick and Shovel Classic on Monday.

 DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photo

The Hartshorne Lady Miners hit the ground running and didn’t look back as they took an 80-26 win in the opening round of the Pick and Shovel Classic at the Hartshorne Event Center on Monday.

They now advance to the semifinal round Thursday, where the Lady Miners will face off with Oktaha for a spot in the championship game.

Here is a list of results from local tournaments:

PICK AND SHOVEL

MONDAY

G1: Okataha 53, Whitesboro 49

G2: Hartshorne 80, Butner 26

TUESDAY

G3: Clayton vs. Pocola, 4:30 p.m.

G4: Tishomingo vs. Wilburton, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY

G5: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 4:30 p.m.

G6: Hartshorne vs. Oktaha, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY

G7: Loser G4 vs. Loser G3, 4:30 p.m.

G8: Butner vs. Whitesboro, 7:10 p.m.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

