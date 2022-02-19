HARTSHORNE — A big second-quarter run gave Hartshorne a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
2A-No. 9 Hartshorne used a big run to pull ahead entering halftime and put the pedal to the medal after the break on the way to a 55-26 win Saturday against Panama in the 2A District 6 championship game.
"We just had to get focused, run the offense and stay focused," Hartshorne coach Shane Hackler said. Hackler added his team is finally getting to play together after some illnesses and injuries throughout the season.
The Lady Miners (14-8) advanced to play Wilburton (8-15) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Hartshorne in the regional winner bracket.
Panama opened with 12 points in the first quarter — but Hartshorne's starters held them to three in the second, four in the third and none in the fourth quarter.
"We got off to a slow start, but then we played well," Hackler said.
Both teams brought the energy to start the game Saturday.
After trading buckets on either side, Hartshorne’s Alanna Williams hit a wing 3-pointer, Panama answered with a couple free throws and Courtnee Sensibaugh converted a steal into a layup.
Sensibaugh scored after an offensive rebound and Panama put back a miss of its own as both teams continued trading buckets.
But Trinity Wood hit consecutive 3-pointers from the left wing as the Lady Miners inched ahead for a 17-12 advantage through the opening period.
Panama got the first points of the second quarter on a free throw — then Hartshorne hit the gas.
Williams hit a wing 3-pointer, Wood drain a deep ball on the other side, and Sensibaugh hit a three in transition to highlight a big run that forced a Panama timeout.
The Lady Miners used the run to gain a large lead on the way to a 30-15 advantage heading into halftime.
Hartshorne finished the first half shooting 11-for-26 from the field and went 6-for-18 from deep.
Panama opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but Hartshorne poured it on by scoring the next 14 points to extend the lead.
Williams stole a pass in the backcourt and converted it for a layup, then Lexis Vicars made a layup through contact and converted the and-one free throw to start the run.
Sensibaugh hit several free throws, Williams got a bucket in the paint, Sensibaugh found Williams in transition, and Sensibaugh got a layup of her own to push the lead.
Hartshorne took a 47-19 advantage into the final stanza and coasted to the victory.
