The Lady Miners were fired up from the opening tip.
Hartshorne took no time getting back into postseasonn form, earning a 69-34 win over Coalgate on Monday to be crowned district champions.
The Lady Miners got to work quickly, rattling off an 11-0 run to open the game that would lead to a 22-4 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second period, Jaylee Moore lit up the scoreboard as she nailed multiple threes to push the Lady Miners lead even more. Hartshorne would find itself leading 34-8 heading into the locker room.
On the other side of the break, the Lady Miners kept that same energy from the first half, once again using its explosive offense and buckets from the likes of Moore, Courtney Sensibaugh, and Ashton Hackler to gain a sizable 44-15 lead after three quarters.
That offensive barrage paired with lock-tight defense helped the Lady Miners sail to victory, and advance them to the winners bracket of the regional tournament at Porter. Hartshorne will open at the sub-site of Konawa on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Moore led the way with 23 points, followed by Hackler with 20 points, and Sensibaugh with 13 points.
Here are the games and final scores for local teams for the OSSAA Class 2A district games. This post will be updated:
GIRLS
AREA IV
DISTRICT 2 AT CANADIAN
Canadian vs. Okemah, Tues. 6 p.m. (Both advance to regional)
DISTRICT 4 AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne 69, Coalgate 34 (Both advance to regional)
DISTRICT 8 AT WILBURTON
Wilburton 62, Savanna 33 (Both advance to regional)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.