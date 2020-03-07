OKMULGEE—The Lady Miners have punched their ticket.
Hartshorne faced off with Fairland in Saturday’s Class 2A Area II consolation finals at the Mvskoke Dome in Okmulgee, and the Lady Miners used red-hot scoring and dominant defense to take the win 46-21.
The Lady Miners will now advance to the Class 2A state tournament, scheduled for March 12-14 in Oklahoma City.
The game was started as Hartshone won the opening tip. Holli Lindley began the game with a quick bucket. She followed that up with another two scores before Fairland hit an arcing three and brought the Hartshorne lead down to one.
Ozzlyn Lightle responded with a three-point bucket of her own. Lindley added a jumper from the foul line, and the Lady Miners used the hot start to take a 15-5 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Ashton Hackler hit a pair of free throws to extend the lead. Taylor Stufflebean followed that up with a drive down the lane and it was off to the races for the Lady Miners.
Hackler and Jaylee Moore both added scores before Lindley was intentionally fouled, leading to foul shots and possession of the basketball. She sank both, and the Lady Miners used the momentum to take a 28-8 lead at the half.
Fairland used a 4-1 run to open the second half before Stufflebean forced her way down the lane again for the score. Moore followed that up with a corner three and Lightle added a bucket to lead 35-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, tensions started to rise as Moore was thrown to the floor by a Fairland player after the whistle was already blown. Both players exchanged heated looks as a technical foul was assessed.
Moore shrugged off the play, and the Lady Miners kept on the accelerator. Lightle drove through the lane, followed by Lindley free throws to extend the lead and drive Hartshorne toward the win.
Lindley led the way for the Lady Miners with 15 points, followed by Lightle with 9 points, Hackler with 7 points, Stufflebean with 6 points, and Moore with 5.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
