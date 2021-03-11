NOBLE—The Lady Miners weren’t going down without a fight.
Hartshorne went to battle with Silo during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinals, where the Lady Miners fell 63-62 in a razor-thin loss on Thursday.
Silo struck first, rattling off a 10-1 run and forcing Hartshorne to call a timeout. But on the other side, Courtnee Sensibaugh, Jaylee Moore, and Ashton Hackler all combined to help jumpstart the Lady Miner offense, finding themselves trailing by seven after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Hartshorne dialed up its intensity on both ends of the floor. A stonewalling defensive possession and a turnover gave the ball to the Lady Miners, leading to an arcing triple by Moore to send the Hartshorne crowd to its feet.
Later, the Lady Miners continued to push the accelerator on the offensive end, and used a 7-1 run to find themselves down by just five points at the half.
That aggressive attitude spilled over into the third quarter, with Trinity Wood and Sensibaugh getting the Hartshorne offense kickstarted for the second half. Back-to-back buckets by Hackler and Moore sent the home crowd into a frenzy and forced a timeout from Silo.
But the dramatics didn’t stop there, as Moore found Alanna Williams under the bucket to pull within a point, and Taylor Stufflebean followed that up with a bucket to take the first lead of the game for the Lady Miners.
Both teams then settled into a back-and-forth shooting match, resulting in a slim 46-44 Silo lead heading into the final quarter.
Silo hit a three to start the fourth, but Hartshorne responded with buckets by Williams and Sensibaugh to draw back within three points. Stufflebean added another cleanup shot, and slimmed the deficit back down to a single point.
Silo sank a free throw to try to create some space, but Hackler answered right back with one of her own. The two teams began trading points once again, with Silo trying to separate from the Lady Miners and Hartshorne refusing to back down from the fight.
Hartshorne took a timeout with 2:08 remaining and down by three points, leading to the Lady Miners finding Sensibaugh underneath for two. Silo answered on the other end, and with time dwindling down, Hartshorne was forced to foul.
Silo missed from the charity stripe, but was able to get the ball back on the defensive end. Hartshorne fouled once again, forcing their opponents to make the high-pressure shots.
Silo made two, but Hackler responded by driving through the lane and putting the ball through the cylinder. Hackler would repeat the feat the next time down the floor, drawing Hartshorne within three points with 10.5 seconds remaining.
The Lady Miners were forced to foul again, and Silo hit the front end of its free shots to go ahead by four. Moore would hit a three at the buzzer, but it wouldn’t be enough as Silo squeaked by with the win.
Hackler led the way for Hartshorne with 24 points, followed by Moore with 15 points, Sensibaugh with 12 points, Williams with five points, and Stufflebean with four points.
Here is the complete 2021 Class 2A girls state tournament results and upcoming games:
THURSDAY
AT NOBLE
G1: Latta 56, Amber-Pocasset 34
G2: Howe 56, Pocola 47
G3: Silo 63, Hartshorne 62
G4: Dale vs. Hooker, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT FAIRGROUNDS
G5: Winner G4 vs. Silo, 2 p.m.
G6: Latta vs. Howe, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT FAIRGROUNDS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G7, 10 a.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
