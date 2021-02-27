The Lady Miners are one win away.
Hartshorne took to the court to take on Oklahoma Christian during the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional final, and the Lady Miners took home the title with a 48-39 win to advance to the next round.
The Lady Miners wasted no time in getting to work, knowing how important each step in the playoffs can be. That led to Hartshorne holding onto its lead into the fourth quarter, and quelling any attempts at a comeback by their opponents.
Hartshorne will now advance to the Class 2A Area IV finals at Seminole on Friday, March 5, at 6 p.m., and will be playing to return to the state tournament — scheduled for March 9-13.
CANADIAN 41, PAWNEE 33
The Canadian Lady Cougars are heading to the next round.
Canadian battled against Pawnee during the Class 2A regional consolation finals, where the Lady Cougars took home the 41-33 win to advance to the area tournament.
The Lady Cougars pushed forward throughout the game, and found themselves leading by eight points in the fourth quarter.
With the goal of moving on in mind, Canadian locked down further on its defense while continuing to attack on the offensive end. That led to the Lady Cougars outscoring their opponents to secure the consolation finals win.
Next up for the Lady Cougars, they will be traveling to Seminole to play in the opening round of the area tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Here are the scores, upcoming games, and tipoff times for local Class 2A regional tournament basketball:
GIRLS
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT KONAWA
G3: Pawnee 43, Coalgate 31
G1: Hartshorne 79, Konawa 47
AT PORTER
G4: Canadian 38, Porter 35
G2: Oklahoma Christian 60, Okemah 55
FRIDAY
AT PORTER
G5: Pawnee vs. Okemah, 1 p.m.
G6: Canadian 55, Konawa 25
SATURDAY
AT PORTER
G7: Canadian 41, Pawnee 33 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Hartshorne 48, Oklahoma Christian 39 (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT HOWE
G3: Gore 37, Savanna 32
G1: Howe 53, Wilburton 43
AT WARNER
G4: Oktaha 70, Panama 38
G2: Warner 58, Central Sallisaw 49
FRIDAY
AT WARNER
G5: Gore vs. Central Sallisaw, 1 p.m.
G6: Oktaha vs. Wilburton, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT WARNER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
