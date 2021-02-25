The Lady Miners are heading to the finals.
After a strong showing to take a district title win in their final game at the Hartshorne Event Center, the Lady Miners faced off against Konawa in the opening round of the regional tournament on Thursday, notching a 79-47 win to advance to the tournament finals.
Hartshorne wasted no time in getting its offense rolling, and quickly jumped out into the lead. They stayed aggressive on the offensive end, while forming a formidable force defensively — leading to a 48-20 lead at the half.
On the other side of the locker room visit, the Lady Miners continued the momentum from the first half. They wouldn’t be denied from reaching their next goal, and exploded on offense once again to seal the dominant win.
Hartshorne will next face off against Oklahoma Christian in the Class 2A Regional A finals on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Porter.
Here are the scores, upcoming games, and tipoff times for local Class 2A regional tournament basketball:
GIRLS
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT KONAWA
G3: Pawnee 43, Coalgate 31
G1: Hartshorne 79, Konawa 47
AT PORTER
G4: Canadian 38, Porter 35
G2: Oklahoma Christian 60, Okemah 55
FRIDAY
AT PORTER
G5: Pawnee vs. Okemah, 1 p.m.
G6: Canadian vs. Konawa, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT PORTER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Hartshorne vs. Oklahoma Christian, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT HOWE
G3: Gore vs. Savanna, 1 p.m.
G1: Howe 53, Wilburton 43
AT WARNER
G4: Oktaha 70, Panama 38
G2: Warner 58, Central Sallisaw 49
FRIDAY
AT WARNER
G5: Winner G3 vs. Central Sallisaw, 1 p.m.
G6: Oktaha vs. Wilburton, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT WARNER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
