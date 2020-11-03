Stuart and Crowder started their basketball seasons on Tuesday, and the Demonettes held off the Lady Hornets for the 43-37 win.
The game began with Crowder jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead before Stuart’s Braelyn Blasengame broke the ice for the Lady Hornets. The Demonettes answered with back-to-back threes to pull ahead on the way to an 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Crowder pulled out to a 21-9 lead after a three-point shot by Haley Sharp. Both teams would then trade trips throughout the quarter that would see the Demonettes lead 26-14 at the half.
In the start of the second half, the Lady Hornets went on an 8-0 run to pull within six points and force Crowder to call a timeout. The Demonettes answered on the other side with free throws by Maggie Sockey, but Stuart’s Haili Igou would later answer with free throws of her own to trim the lead down to 10 after three quarters.
In the final period, a triple from Blasengame and free throws from Igou kept the Lady Hornets within striking distance. Stuart kept finding ways to score, but Crowder kept itself just ahead to force the Lady Hornets to foul late.
However, Crowder was able to keep itself ahead to hold on for the win.
Sockey led the way for the Demonettes with 13 points, followed by Madi White with nine points and Kylie Smith with eight points.
Blasengame led the Lady Hornets with 15 points, followed by Igou with eight points, and Emma Crawford and Haddie Lindley contributed three points each.
Crowder will next face off on the road against McCurtain on Friday, while Stuart will travel to Haileyville on Nov. 10.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.