OKLAHOMA CITY—The Demonettes had no quit.
Crowder battled with Vici in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State quarterfinals on Wednesday, with the Demonettes falling 57-30.
Defense dominated most of the first few moments, with no score being recorded for at least the opening two minutes. Vici would then record a 12-0 run to open the game, but buckets from Kylie Smith and Judah Owen put Crowder on the board as it trailed 15-5 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Demonettes found a shooting rhythm as Hali Bailey knocked down five quick points. Vici would add some shots of their own, but Crowder used a jumper from Maggie Sockey and a four-point play from Owen to trail only by 11 at the half.
On the other side of the locker room, Vici tried to pull away from Crowder, but the Demonettes were having none of it. Threes by Owen and Bailey helped give Crowder an offensive push to cut into the deficit.
Later in the fourth quarter, Sockey and Owen would pad on more points for their team. But Vici would answer with a scoring run of their own and use it to pull ahead of the hardworking Demonettes for the win.
Owen led the way for Crowder with 12 points, followed by Bailey with eight points, Sockey with seven points, Smith with two points, and Madi White added in a free throw.
Here are the complete brackets for Class A-B Girls State Basketball Tournaments:
CLASS A
WEDNESDAY
G1:Seiling 55, Cheyenne 36
G2: Hydro-Eakly 52, Garber 43
G3: Vanoss 55, Thomas-Fay-Custer 30
G4: Vici 57, Crowder 30
FRIDAY
G5: Vanoss vs. Vici, 2 p.m.
G6: Seiling vs. Hydro-Eakly, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 1 p.m. (Winner is named State Champion)
