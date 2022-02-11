ADA — A late rally fell a little shy for McAlester in a top-10 battle with rival Ada.
After facing a double-digit deficit for most of the game, Elizabeth Milligan drilled a three from the wing to pull 5A East No. 2 McAlester within seven of with less than two minutes to play Friday at 4A No. 7 Ada. But the Lady Cougars dribbled the air out of to stifle the rally and hand McAlester a 55-45 loss.
Sonia Richardson carried Ada with 26 points and four 3-pointers, while Milligan led McAlester with 14 points, Jayda Holiman added eight points and Stevie Stinchcomb scored six.
Ada’s Abbey Strong opened the game with a deep from the wing before Milligan found some space ego answer with a layup.
But the Lady Cougars came right back with Sonia Richardson putting back a miss, making a layup, then hitting a 3-pointer for some early momentum.
Stinchcomb later drove for a layup to pull back within single digits and dove on the floor along with Milligan to force an Ada timeout.
Both teams traded buckets before Jayda Holiman made a lay-in at the horn to bring McAlester within 18-8 through the opening quarter.
Sonia Richardson put on a show in the second quarter with three deep balls, including back-to-back 3-pointers that pushed the Ada lead to double digits midway through the period.
Richardson later hit the third three with a hand in her face, but McAlester hung tough with physical defense and added free throws on the way before Ada took a 39-23 lead into the half.
Both teams came back from the break a little sluggish after trading a few turnovers before Ada’s Shayla Wofford found a wide open lane for a bucket and Holiman answered with a layup.
Richardson came back with a bucket in the paint, then converted a steal for another layup to extend Ada’s lead to 45-25 midway through the third.
After couple McAlester free throws, Holiman went coast to coast with a crossover for a floater and Stinchcomb found Milligan for a transition layup for a little momentum.
But the momentum steadied as the teams traded buckets on the way to Ada taking a 49-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mariah Guyer hit an elbow jumper then got a bucket in the paint to open the fourth quarter and force and Ada timeout.
Stinchcomb made two free throws and Holiman added another to pull McAlester back within single digits with six minutes left to play.
Richardson added a layup and both teams picked up intensity on defense, forcing each other into consecutive turnovers.
