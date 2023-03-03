The Buffs started the season in a big way.
McAlester hosted Eufaula for the first game of the spring season at Mike Deak Field Friday, where the Buffs used a grand slam from Ethan Gillespie on the way to a 5-2 season-opening win.
Caden Lesnau got the start on the mound, and opened the season with a strikeout on the Ironheads’ Brett Pippinger. The Buffs nabbed the next two outs in order, retiring the side as quickly as it started.
Gillespie later led off the bottom of the second inning for the Buffs, drilling a ball to the outfield wall for a double to put a runner in scoring position. Brayden Phillips was also able to reach base safely, with the Buffs runners soon finding themselves at second and third.
But the Ironheads recovered, earning the next three outs to keep things scoreless after two innings.
Later in the bottom of the third inning, Ethan Watkins put himself into scoring position with a hard-hit double. Gannon Mullins was next walked and Lesnau hit-by-pitch, bringing up Gillespie with bases full of Buffaloes and only one out.
The senior didn’t disappoint, sending a high-flying ball over the left field wall for a grand slam to put the Buffs up 4-0 after three innings.
McAlester would add another run in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Gillespie took advantage of a passed ball to safely reach home plate.
Luke Adcock answered for the Ironheads in the next frame, sending a ball up and over the center field wall for a solo shot. Eufaula added another run, but that would be it as the Buffs’ defense shut down any further threats to hold a 5-2 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Senior Seth Sam came in to close for the Buffs, earning two strikeouts to help seal away the win.
Gillespie led the Buffs, going 2-2 from the plate with a double and a grand slam. The pitching efforts of Lesnau, Watkins, Lauerman, and Sam combined for six strikeouts in the win.
McAlester will have a quick turnaround, hosting Broken Bow in Saturday baseball action — with first pitch set for noon.
