The Buffs’ determination never wavered in the face of adversity.
5A-No. 2 McAlester hosted 4A-No. 9 Broken Bow at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, where the Buffs notched the gritty 34-24 win.
Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of his team for finding a way to victory, but said the Buffs still didn't play to their full potential.
"We looked like we hadn't put a pad on. It was not what I expected, but ultimately that falls back on my shoulders, and I told them that I would not fail them in preparation for this," he said. "I love these kids...but I will not fail them again in preparation for a football game."
Defenses from both teams held strong during the games opening minutes, keeping it a scoreless ballgame. But the Buffs were the first to break the ice, as Caden Lesnau threaded a dime down the middle to a wide-open Jaxon Lauerman for a 37-yard touchdown reception.
The McAlester defense next held strong and forced Broken Bow to punt, and a gratuitous bounce put the Buffs on their own 47 to start the drive as Lance Stone then rolled out at quarterback and McAlester began driving downfield.
Stone would tuck the ball under his arm and found a hole parted for him by the offensive line. He used the opportunity to rumble 31 yards for the second touchdown of the night for the Buffs, and recorded a successful two-point conversion to put the Buffs up 15-0.
But Broken Bow battled right back, as quarterback Christian Brumley threw a long dart down the field. The ball bounced just out of the hands of the McAlester defender and right into the hands of Brumley’s intended target — who took it into the end zone for the 15-7 score after the opening quarter.
The McAlester defense continued to hold its own in a rough and tumble second quarter. Chaz Bradley nabbed two interceptions for the Buffs, as they successfully kept Broken Bow from scoring as both teams headed into the locker room for the break.
In the start of the second half, the defensive stronghold continued for both teams. But after McAlester held Broken Bow to just a field goal, Blaze Baugh took the following kickoff 92 yards to the house to answer and give the Buffs the 21-10 lead.
Broken Bow would find its answer late in the third quarter, using a 75-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-17 game in McAlester’s favor after three quarters.
But McAlester wasn’t done scoring yet, as it made quick work in the start of the final quarter. Lesnau faked the handoff and tucked the ball under his own arm, skirting around any would-be tacklers as he dove into the endzone to put the Buffs up 27-17.
Broken Bow punched right back, using a 34-yard touchdown pass to trim the McAlester lead to three points.
Undeterred by the scoreboard, the Buffs went back to work on offense. Although Broken Bow forced a fourth down and long situation, Lesnau dumped a pass off to Lauerman, who promptly took the ball 36 yards for the score and extend the McAlester lead once again midway through the quarter.
Broken Bow determinedly drove down the field the following possession, as the Black Death Defense held strong to force another field goal attempt. The kick would be well short, as the defensive stopped sealed the game.
Lesnau led the way offensively at quarterback, completing 11 of 19 passes for 179 yards and two scores and scoring a rushing touchdown, while Lauerman led the receivers nabbing five catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Stone was the top rusher for the Buffs, using six carries to rumble 50 yards and gather a touchdown, while Dakota Moton churned up 41 yards on 13 carries.
And while the Buffs still have a high ceiling, Mazey said they would have to focus on the little things in practice next week for the big things to start falling into place.
"Just the details," he said. "We looked good the first two drives...and we just did some poor things. I think when you get complacent, that's the things that can happen."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
