The Buffs are district champions.
Top ranked McAlester (9-0, 6-0) traveled to Shawnee (4-5, 4-2) on Friday, with the Buffs taking a 54-20 win and earning the school’s first district title since 2016.
Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said he was happy to earn the milestone, but admitted that it wasn't the end goal for his team.
“It’s a small step for us. District champs is nice, but at the end of the day for us, we are trying to play for the gold ball,” he said. “It’s a great addition, and something to put on the wall…but it’s just a step.”
Defensive efforts kept both teams out of the end zone for a majority of the opening quarter. But McAlester seized the upper hand by Erik McCarty blocking a Shawnee punt to put themselves deep in Wolves territory.
Several plays later, McCart grabbed the handoff and trotted 12 yards into the end zone to put the Buffs on the board first.
As the Wolves took back over, they’d answer in kind as Jaylon Orange broke away and made his way into the end zone for a 6-6 tie at the end of the quarter.
“We started slow…we were just getting out of our routine. Anytime you get out of a routine, weird things start to happen,” Mazey said.
But in the second quarter, McAlester upped the dial on offense.
After the Black Death Defense forced yet another Shawnee punt, the Buffs returned the ball to the Wolves 39. Working quickly and giving direct snaps to McCarty, McAlester put Shawnee on its heels as the offense made its way down the field.
That’s when McCarty was then handed the ball, and rushed 12 yards for another score.
But the scoring in the half wasn’t done yet, as later Trent Boatright tossed a pass to McCarty, who promptly rushed into wide open grass for the 66-yard score.
With seconds remaining and another defensive stop, the Buffs poured it on, and a McCarty short-yardage run put the Buffs ahead 26-6 at the half.
The Buffs kept the momentum going into the second half, with McCarty breaking loose for a 30-yard sprint into the endzone with just minutes elapsed in the third quarter.
After another brick wall effort from the defense to backup the Wolves near their own goal line and force a punt.
That put McAlester in prime position to make another run at the endzone, and it’d be Dakota Moton punching it in at the goal line to add to the Buffs lead.
McAlester later added another score early in the fourth quarter thanks to a Boatright handoff to Eli Chatman, but Shawnee answered back with another touchdown from Orange.
But McAlester added another score courtesy of Caden Lesnau, and would ride the wave of momentum to secure the win and McAlester’s first district championship title in five years.
McCarty finished the night with 15 carries for 121 yards and four touchdowns to go along with a two point conversion pass to Cale Prather, followed by Moton with 110 yards.
Boatright finished with 11-of-19 passing for 193 yards and a score, with McCarty leading receivers with 81 yards and a score, followed by Killian Barnes with 53 yards.
Again, Mazey praised his team on getting the job done and securing McAlester's 15th district championship. But said that it's now time to focus on the biggest prize.
“They know what they want, and it’s the gold ball,” Mazey said. “And we’ve got to take the steps to get there."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
