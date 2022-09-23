The Buffs put on a show under the lights in front of a rowdy homecoming crowd.
Top-ranked McAlester (4-0) ran away with a dominant 52-0 win against Tulsa Memorial (0-4) in the opening game of District 5A-3 action Friday. Coach Forrest Mazey said he was proud of his team for getting the job done, but said there were some mistakes to clean up as they look to continue into district play.
“It’s kind of what we expected it to be,” he said. “ A little lackluster at times, some mistakes that cost a couple turnovers — but you can’t not do your job and expect good things to happen.”
McAlester won the toss to get the ball first, and wasted no time in scoring. Quarterback Caden Lesnau made a lateral bounce pass to Erik McCarty, who slung the ball downfield to Chaz Bradley as he took it to the house for the 52-yard opening score. The Buffs also converted a two-point conversion to lead 8-0.
The Buffs gathered a quick defensive stop, and soon took back over on offense. This time, Lesnau would make a direct connection with Bradley to put McAlester up by two scores.
Later, McAlester would put together another drive that would be capped off by Brayden Bumphus punching it in for the short-yardage touchdown and 22-0 lead after the opening quarter.
The Chargers looked for an answer at the start of the second quarter, but those hopes would be dashed by Bradley nabbing his fourth interception of the season in the end zone to prevent a score and give the Buffs the ball.
After a set of defensive series, McAlester took back over and soon started marching down the field once again. McCarty would then be handed the ball, and drug multiple defenders with him 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
Memorial took back over on offense, but the Black Death Defense once again made its presence known. This time, it was Ethan Watkins grabbing the interception and returning the ball all the way to the Chargers one-yard line. McCarty was given the ball once more, and punched it into the end zone to give McAlester the 36-0 lead at the half.
The Buffs went right back to work on the other side of the locker room break, as McCarty took a direct snap and rumbled 36 yards for the score to lead 43-0 after three quarters.
Later deep into the final quarter, Trenton Greer nailed a 36-yard field goal and Jordan Clark rumbled in a touchdown to add to the score and put the exclamation point on the win.
Lesnau finished with 4-of-7 passing with 69 yards and a touchdown, while McCarty completed his one pass for a 52-yard score. Bradley was the top receiver on the night, catching three passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Clark led the rushing game with three carries for 113 yards and a score, followed by McCarty with seven carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns, while Bumphus added in another rushing touchdown.
McAlester will now turn its attention to Del City, where the Buffs will travel to face off against the No. 2 Eagles next week. And Mazey said the Buffs are going to have to be strong and sharp as they prepare for the game.
“We’ve got to be physical, we’ve got to play well, and we got to do what we need to do (to win),” he said.
contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
